From Apr 21, all domestic flight operations at CCSI airport go to terminal 3

Lucknow From April 21, the entire domestic operations at Chaudhary Charan Singh International (CCSI) Airport will be shifted to the New Integrated Terminal 3 (T3) from Terminal 2 .

At present, Indigo Airlines, Air India, Vistara, Air India Express, Air Asia India, Fly Big and Star Air operate their domestic flights from Terminal 2 but from April 21 onwards, they will be shifting all their domestic operations to Terminal 3.

Akasa Air was the first airline to shift its operations to Terminal 3 on March 31 this year .

Announcing the shift, a CCSI airport spokesperson said, “The move is in line with Lucknow Airport’s plan to shift all the flights operations to Terminal 3 in a phased manner. The airport welcomes all the airline partners to the newly built integrated terminal for commencing their domestic operations from April 21. The international operations will continue from Terminal 1, at present.”

“Built at a cost of ₹2,400 crore and with Phase 1 capacity of 80 lakh passengers per annum, Terminal 3 was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi last month. The capacity of T3 will go up to 1.3 crore passengers per annum at the end of Phase 2. Terminal 3 will provide employment to over 13,000 people,” the spokesperson added.

All the departing domestic passengers will have to take the up ramp near the Lakshman Chauraha. The relatives coming for pick-up will have to continue on the ground-level towards the arrival of Terminal 3. “We are working with the airlines to ensure that the move to Terminal 3 is hassle-free. Emphasis is on ensuring that adequate information is provided to passengers taking domestic flights about the shift to Terminal 3 in a timely manner,” the spokesperson added.

Lucknow Airport will be deploying customer service associates and signages at strategic decision-making points near the airport to guide domestic passengers towards T3, including airport Metro station.

Terminal 3 of the CCSI Airport has various key features like Digi Yatra, adequate check-in counters, common use self-service kiosks, self-baggage drop, automated tray retrieval systems and advanced baggage screening machines. The newly constructed apron will increase the passenger boarding gates from 7 to 13 and passenger boarding bridges from 2 to 7.