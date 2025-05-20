From basic to beautiful:Dozen U.P. rly stations undergo tourist-friendly makeover

: About a dozen Uttar Pradesh railway stations in North Eastern Railway’s Lucknow, Izzatnagar and Varanasi divisions are on the track to winning over tourists and other travellers with a modern, eye-catching makeover. Siddharthnagar holds deep historical and spiritual significance as it is located near Kapilavastu, the childhood home of Lord Buddha. (HT)

Sporting facade lighting, redesigned buildings and granite flooring, these stations have shed their past image as desolate entities which only had bare minimum facilities.

Revamped under the “Amrit Station Yojana,” these are among the 103 completed stations across the country that will be inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on May 22.

These NER stations in the Lucknow, Izzatnagar and Varanasi divisions are: Mailani, Gola Gokarannath, Siddharthnagar, Balrampur, Ramghat-Ayodhya, and Swami Narayan Chhapia (all in Lucknow division), Izzatnagar, Bareilly City, Ujnani and Hathras City (all in Izzatnagar division), Surainmanpur and Thawe (Varanasi division). Though Thawe falls under the jurisdiction of NER’s Varanasi division, it is located in Gopalganj district of Bihar.

“Siddharthnagar railway station has been upgraded with a newly designed station building with a grand porch, a circulating area of 4,714 sq. m, and enhanced approach roads,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, chief public relations officer, NER, Gorakhpur.

“Platforms now have 10-bay shelters and 1,700 sq. m of granite flooring. Facilities include a modern waiting room, ladies’ room, retiring room, new toilets, ATVMs (automated ticket vending machines), ticket counters and food stalls. Advanced and facade lighting enhances visibility and aesthetics, reflecting the region’s Buddhist heritage,” Singh added.

“Like Siddharthnagar, other stations in the tourism belt are (now) bigger and beautiful, including Gola Gokarannath, Mailani Junction, Balrampur, Ramghat Ayodhya, Swami Narayan Chhapia, all of which will be inaugurated on May 22 by PM,” said Mahesh Gupta, public relations officer, Lucknow division, NER.

“Balrampur railway station has been redeveloped with the redesigned station building reflecting local architecture, separate entry and exit gates. A 15-bay passenger shelter, expanded 4,700 sq. m. circulating area, raised platforms with granite flooring, modern waiting halls, VIP lounge, retiring rooms, dedicated parking, and an FOB (foot overbridge) among others,” he added.