From big screen to OTT: ‘Chhoti Line’ network tracks its cinematic journey

Steeped in history and tradition, stations of the Lucknow division of North Eastern Railway (NER) have, over time, opened a window to the world of cinema by becoming a key destination for film and web series shoots, especially in recent years. At least 18 films and web series have been shot across a handful of these stations here. A board displaying the list of films shot at Lucknow NER stations. (HT PHOTO)

To celebrate this connection as the historic “Chhoti Line” network completes 100 years, a large LED screen has been installed in the concourse area of Lucknow Junction railway station to showcase clips of famous movies and series filmed across various stations in the division

The railway authorities have also displayed a board listing the names of films and web series shot at stations in the Lucknow division along with their year of release.

Gaurav Agarwal, divisional railway manager (North Eastern Railway), on Monday said, “Production houses have used Lucknow City railway station, Aishbagh railway station and Mohibullapur railway station, along with the Aishbagh coaching depot, for shooting sequences due to their heritage architecture and operational rail yards.”

“The film showcase is part of a broader set of centenary initiatives at Lucknow Junction, which include a heritage photo exhibition documenting the station’s evolution since its establishment in 1926,” the DRM added.

Among the productions shot in the Lucknow division was the 2022 film Nikamma, featuring Shilpa Shetty and Samir Soni, while Diya starring Pruthvi Ambaar and Ujjwal Sharma was filmed at Mohibullapur station.

“Web series have also used the railway locations extensively. Season 2 of Breathe: Into the Shadows starring Abhishek Bachchan, Amit Sadh and Nithya Menen filmed scenes at Lucknow City station. The drama series Mai, featuring Sakshi Tanwar, Anant Vidhaat Sharma and Raima Sen, used the Aishbagh coaching depot as one of its locations,” said Pankaj Kumar Singh, NER’s chief public relations officer.

“More recently, the crime drama, Inspector Avinash (2023), starring Randeep Hooda and Urvashi Rautela, was filmed at Lucknow City station. The spy thriller Mission Majnu (2023), featuring Sidharth Malhotra and Rashmika Mandanna, also shot sequences at Aishbagh station,” said Mahesh Gupta, PRO Lucknow, who documented the list of such movies.

Other productions include Kanjoos Makhichoos (2023) starring Kunal Khemu and Shweta Tripathi, filmed at Lucknow City station, and The Umesh Chronicles (2024), featuring Amitabh Bachchan and Babil Khan.

Upcoming and recent productions have continued the trend. Bhaiyya Ji (2024), starring Manoj Bajpayee and Zoya Hussain, was filmed at the Aishbagh coaching depot.

Meanwhile, Controll (2025), featuring Thakur Anoop Singh, Priya Anand and Rohit Roy, and Single Salma (2025), starring Shreyas Talpade and Huma Qureshi, were also shot at Lucknow City station. Another project, Ek Chatur Naar (2025), starring Neil Nitin Mukesh and Divya Khosla Kumar, used the Aishbagh coaching depot.

Hogwarts Express replica becomes centre of attraction

A replica of the Hogwarts Express from the Harry Potter series is also attracting attention at the Lucknow Junction railway station.

“It has become a centre of attraction with fans of Harry Potter taking selfies with it,” Mahesh Gupta said.

The Hogwarts Express is a magical train from the Harry Potter series written by J. K. Rowling. It carries young witches and wizards from Platform 9¾ at King’s Cross Station to Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry at the start of the school year. The train is a bright red steam locomotive with many carriages where students sit in small compartments, talk with friends, and buy magical sweets from the trolley during the journey. In the Harry Potter film series, the Hogwarts Express travels through beautiful countryside on its way to the village of Hogsmeade, making the trip an exciting and memorable start to the school year.