From Bijnor to Ballia: A quest for lasting solution for clean Ganga

Several government agencies are developing a comprehensive plan for a clean Ganga, in response to chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s recent statement about maintaining cleanliness in the river from Bijnor to Ballia during the upcoming Mahakumbh. The coordinated efforts aim to restore the ecological balance of the river and promote sustainable development in the region.

Key measures include shutting down industrial units that discharge untreated sewage into the river, and installing new sewage treatment plants (STPs) to ensure only treated water flows into the river. Namami Gange Mission, Pollution Control Board, irrigation department, municipal corporations, and urban development department are coordinating with each other in this regard.

An official of the urban development department, on the condition of anonymity, said, “Municipal corporations will be responsible for ensuring that no untreated sewage is released into the Ganga. New STPs will be made operational by Namami Gange. During previous religious events, temporary solutions like sewage diversion were implemented, but the current focus is on a permanent solution. However, temporary diversions of nullahs and sewers may also come up. Prayagraj will see all its nullahs (drains) connected to sewage treatment facilities. Pollution Control Board will monitor effluents from industries and shut down units, if necessary.”

At present, there are 142 STPs operational on the Ganga in the state treating around treating 5,500 MLD (millions of litres per day) of waste daily. Additionally, 37 STPs are under construction under the Namami Gange and Amrut schemes; the tendering for 14 others is underway and 17 more are proposed, according to official data.

Principal secretary of urban development Amrit Abhijat said, “Namami Gange will be majorly responsible for keeping the Ganga clean. Our role is to stop the flow of untreated water or sewage into the Ganga. Our work is going on in every district, but I believe that there is still some time before untreated water is completely stopped from being released into the Ganga.”

The managing director of Jal Nigam (Rural, Secretary Namami Gange & & Rural water supply, Raj Shekhar said, “Rigorous efforts are underway to clean the Ganga. Soon results will be seen on the ground. It’s a continuous process to clean the Ganga and its tributaries. Some projects are of the Centre, some of the state and others of local bodies. In line with the directives of the CM, the department is committed to ensure that no untreated waste is discharged into the Ganga. We are going to adopt strategies such as diverting drains to STPs, treating sewage through bioremediation and the likes. All district magistrates of districts through which the Ganga flows have been alerted. District Ganga Committees have been activated.”