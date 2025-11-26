From dawn to dusk: BLOs balance family, forms, fieldwork amid SIR drive in UP

The ongoing one-month Special Intensive Revision (SIR) in Uttar Pradesh has turned the exercise into a race against time for booth-level officers (BLOs), tasked with gathering details from every registered voter in their areas, with the last date to submit forms, online or offline, set for December 4, 2025. Two BLOs in Lucknow told Hindustan Times about long hours, uncooperative voters, and the struggle to balance fieldwork with family life. BLO collecting the SIR form (Sourced)

Ram Vikas balances field pressure with dedication, diligence

Ram Vikas Sharma, 31, an instructor at Composite School, Bharosa in Kakori block, begins his day at 5:30 am, depositing collected forms online where the network is strong. By 8:30 am, after a heavy breakfast, he is on the road, moving from street to street with bundles of 1,380 SIR forms in hand, spread across over 400 houses in Rajendra Nagar, 12-13 km from his residence. So far, he has distributed 850 forms and collected 650 duly filled forms from voters.

“I plan to complete the task by December 3, a day before the final cut-off date,” Sharma told HT. He was relieved from his school duty by a block education officer to focus entirely on SIR work.

Door-to-door visits are taxing, Sharma said. Some voters are rude, click pictures, and threaten complaints with the district administration, while others are cooperative, offering tea, biscuits, or a glass of water. Despite the challenges, he moves steadily through narrow lanes, documenting each form meticulously. He praised his supervisor, Jyoti Srivastava, for looking after BLOs and arranging evening cups of tea at the booth.

Anita Vaish juggles SIR duties, family care

Anita Vaish, 55, assistant teacher at upper primary school, Uttardhauna in Chinhat block, has been a BLO since 2005. Assigned 1,049 SIR forms covering 250 houses, she has distributed 800 forms and collected 350 completed ones. Vaish processes 110 forms online after returning home by 5:30 pm and often survives on fruits and biscuits, skipping lunch. Around 25-30%of voters are away or leave forms with guards, while 75% are cooperative. The remaining 25% display rude behaviour, flaunting influence or threatening complaints.

Vaish, who relies on her daughter to navigate GPS coordinates, also manages family responsibilities, including caring for her husband recovering from a heart bypass.

Uttar Pradesh has over 15.44 crore voters, and the draft electoral rolls will be published on December 9. The distribution of enumeration forms began slowly in some districts, but in 20 days, BLOs have distributed 15.38 crore forms (99.62%) and digitised 4.10 crore.