From high to homicide: Meerut accused murderers battle drug withdrawal behind bars

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, both 27, accused of the murder of Saurabh Rajput, are struggling with severe drug withdrawal inside Meerut District Jail. Their incarceration has revealed the extent of their substance dependence, with Muskan demanding morphine injections and Sahil showing extreme restlessness without marijuana, official sources said on Saturday. With their symptoms worsening, the jail’s de-addiction centre has stepped in to manage their care (Sourced)

The prison’s medical team has placed the duo under strict monitoring, administering de-addiction treatment to manage withdrawal symptoms. A jail official, on condition of anonymity, described their dependency as severe, adding that additional precautions have been taken to prevent any harm to themselves or others.

Both inmates were remanded to judicial custody four days ago and assigned separate barracks—Muskan in women’s barrack no 12 and Sahil in men’s barrack no 18. Soon after their admission, signs of distress surfaced, with Muskan’s health deteriorating on the first night. Jail doctors diagnosed her with drug addiction and initiated urgent treatment, while Sahil disrupted the facility with aggressive demands for narcotics. Officials confirmed that both had been regular users of injectable drugs, now facing severe withdrawal.

With their symptoms worsening, the jail’s de-addiction centre has stepped in to manage their care. Sources said the two have refused food, a common withdrawal reaction, and are expected to take at least ten days to regain stability. “Every inmate is entitled to medical treatment. Muskan and Sahil are under close medical supervision. It will take about eight to ten days for their condition to stabilise,” said Viresh Raj Sharma, senior jail superintendent.

Expert insights on addiction and crime

The case has renewed discussions on the connection between drug addiction and violent crime. Talking to HT, Dr Dinesh Singh Rathore, director of the Institute of Mental Health and Hospital in Agra, explained that withdrawal symptoms vary based on the severity of drug dependence.

“Physical withdrawal from morphine lasts about two weeks, but psychological cravings can persist for months. Marijuana withdrawal, though less intense, often triggers anxiety and mood swings for several weeks. Treatment involves detox, medication, counselling, and rehabilitation therapy,” Dr Rathore said.

He added that prolonged opioid use alters brain function, impairing impulse control and decision-making. “Marijuana, often seen as less harmful, can cause paranoia, aggression, and detachment from reality, affecting judgment,” he noted.

Police had suspected that Muskan and Sahil were intoxicated at the time of the murder. Their struggles in custody have brought renewed attention to the role of drugs in violent crimes. As the medical team works to stabilise them, their case underscores the deeper issue of addiction, now playing out within the confines of Meerut District Jail.