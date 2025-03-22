Muskan, Sahil didn't allow Kasol hotel staff to clean room | New Meerut murder revelation

Muskan Rastogi and Sahil Shukla, arrested for the murder of the former's husband Saurabh Rajput, stayed in Himachal Pradesh's Kasol for six days after the killing. Police intervene as lawyers trash accused Sahil Shukla while he was being produced in a court in connection with Merchant Navy officer Saurabh Rajput's killing, in Meerut, Wednesday, March 19, 2025. Muskan with Sahil allegedly killed her husband Saurabh, dismembered his body, and sealed the body parts in a drum filled with cement. (PTI)

Saurabh was allegedly stabbed to death by his wife Muskan and her lover Sahil, and his body chopped into pieces and sealed in a drum with cement on March 4. Both the lovers travelled to Himachal Pradesh in a bid to cover the tracks, before returning to Meerut on March 17.

Sahil, Muskan introduced themselves as husband and wife

Sahil and Muskan introduced themselves as husband and wife, and checked into a hotel in Kasol on March 10. They stayed for six days and left on March 16. Their driver accompanied them, hotel operator Aman Kumar told PTI on Saturday.

Kumar said that tourists visit Kasol to see new places and enjoy the scenic beauty. But the couple stayed in their room no. 203 the whole day and only went out once a day in the car.

“They did not meet anybody, did not allow hotel staff to clean the room and had minimum interaction with the staff,” the hotel operator said.

He added that during checkout, the couple told him that they had come from Manali and would go back to Uttar Pradesh.

According to police, Muskan and her Sahil Shukla confessed to having stabbed Saurabh to death on March 4. They were arrested on Tuesday and are currently in judicial custody.

SP City Ayush Vikram Singh confirmed that Muskan had been planning Saurabh's murder since November 2023.

He also said that Sahil is superstitious and that Muskan exploited this by creating a fake Snapchat ID, impersonating Sahil's deceased mother.

Meanwhile, Saurabh's family alleged that Muskan's parents were aware of Saurabh's murder well before March 18, when the police were officially informed about the crime.

Saurabh's mother, Renu Devi, refuted Muskan's parents' claims of ignorance regarding the murder, accusing them of attempting to mislead the police.

"The truth is that Muskan's mother knew about the crime (before March 18). They went to the police station only to save themselves from legal action," PTI quoted Renu Devi as saying.

