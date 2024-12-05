From Madhurima to Mawaiyya, 12 intersections set for revamp in U.P. capital

The Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) has finalised its plan to remodel 12 key intersections across the city with an estimated budget of ₹7.39 crore to reduce traffic congestion, with the tendering process now set to begin. Traffic jams are a perennial issue in Lucknow’s Daliganj. (HT file)

According to an official letter of the LDA, the key intersections identified for redesign are spread across various zones in the city. They include Madhurima, Piccadilly, Powerhouse, Krishna Nagar, Alambagh and Narora intersections.

Others are Sarvodaya Nagar, Daliganj, Koneshwar, IIM Road Green Corridor, Eveready and Mawaiyya intersections. The Daliganj intersection will receive the highest allocation, followed by Sarvodaya Nagar intersection, says in the LDA’s official letter.

The development authority plans to reconfigure rotaries and islands at these intersections to ensure smoother traffic flow, particularly during peak hours. One of the significant changes will be at Daliganj where the rotary will be re-engineered to facilitate U-turns from both directions.

At Madhurima intersection, an island will be developed to handle increased traffic from the newly constructed Vibhuti Khand railway station. LDA vice chairman Prathamesh Kumar said the redesign will include safety measures aligned with the Indian Road Congress (IRC) standards.

“These changes are necessary to address long-standing traffic issues and ensure safety of commuters,” Kumar said. The plan also focuses on reducing congestion during busy hours, which has been a major concern for city dwellers.

Once the tendering process is completed, the LDA will award the contracts following which work will begin. An official said most of the remodelling work will take place at night to minimise disruption to traffic.

The project not only focuses on improving functionality but will also give the intersections a better makeover. City residents have long complained about the chaotic traffic at these intersections along with several others, prompting the LDA to undertake some of the intersections for the remodelling.