From Marris College of Music to a university: 100 years of Indian classical melody

Lucknow has played a crucial role in shaping India’s academic and cultural institutions. One of the city’s most significant contributions to the world of arts and education is the evolution of Marris College of Music into what is today known as Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya. The Bhatkhande Sanskriti Vishwavidyalaya in Lucknow (HT File Photo)

Established during the colonial era, Marris College of Music was founded at a time when music education was largely restricted to gharanas and remained inaccessible to the wider public. Teaching methods were informal and unstructured, highlighting the urgent need for a systematic and graded approach to learning.

Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande envisioned an institution that would revive, preserve, Indian classical music through formal education.

Renowned singer and Bhatkhande alumnus Anup Jalota emphasised this legacy while speaking to Hindustan Times. “I spent three years at Bhatkhande from 1969 to 1972 to refine my musical skills. Whatever I am today, Bhatkhande has played a major role in shaping my journey,” he said.

The institution also stands as a powerful reminder of India’s cultural harmony. At a time when language-based debates such as Marathi versus Hindi dominate public discourse, history offers a striking contrast: a Marathi scholar, Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, established Marris College of Music in 1926 in Uttar Pradesh for the benefit of its people. The college was named after Sir William Marris, the then governor of the United Provinces.

Key support for the institution came from Raja Rai Rajeshwar Bali and his uncle Rai Umanath Bali, whose patronage proved instrumental. As education minister, Raja Rae Rajeshwar Bali provided land, financial resources, and official backing, helping translate Bhatkhande’s vision into a tangible institution. He also persuaded Sir William Marris to lend his name to the college, adding prestige and credibility to the venture.

After Independence on March 26, 1966, the Uttar Pradesh government took over the institution and renamed it after Pandit Vishnu Narayan Bhatkhande, acknowledging his unparalleled contribution to Indian classical music. As Anoop Jalota said , the decision reflected inclusivity rather than regional identity. “The government could have chosen any name, but it chose Bhatkhande—without concern for whether he was Marathi or not. This is a lesson for those who seek to divide culture along linguistic lines.”

This sentiment was echoed by renowned folk singer and distinguished alumna Malini Awasthi, who joined Bhatkhande in August 1984.

Recalling her formative years, Awasthi said the university shaped her identity as an artist. “I completed my music education here and earned both Visharad and Nipun degrees. Bhatkhande has made me what I am today. I still remember playing the tanpura when Ustad Amjad Ali Khan performed at the university during its 60th anniversary celebrations. It is a beautiful coincidence that he will be performing again at the 100-year celebrations. I would love to meet him and remind him that I played the tanpura during his performance 40 years ago—and I would be honoured to do so again.”

Awasthi recalled how Bhatkhande became a turning point in her musical journey. “It was here that Girija Devi ji first noticed me while I was performing as a student and a topper. She invited me to Kolkata for advanced training, but I was unable to go as my marriage was scheduled the following month. However, my dream was fulfilled a decade later when I finally trained under her.”

She also highlighted the performance-oriented nature of music education at the time and paid tribute to legendary teachers who shaped generations of musicians. “Gurus like Ganesh Prasad Mishra ji, professor Kinod, professor Kamla Srivastava, professor KK Kapoor, and principal Surendra Shankar Awasthi were institutions in themselves. Learning under them was a privilege that defined our artistic lives.”

In June 2022, Bhatkhande received the status of a Sanskriti University, a moment that was deeply emotional for its entire academic community, recalled Sunil Paogi, who once taught guitar at Bhatkhande before moving on to Raja Mansingh Tomar Music and Arts University in Gwalior.

Reflecting on the institution’s journey, Paogi said, “The transformation of Bhatkhande from Marris College of Music into a full-fledged university mirrors the deep and enduring roots of music in Lucknow. The credit for producing legendary alumni such as Naushad, Talat Mahmood, Shanti Hiranand, Anup Jalota, Dilraj Kaur, Malini Awasthi, Padma Sharma, and Purnima Pande belongs entirely to the Bhatkhande system of music education.”

Highlighting the university’s future plans, vice-chancellor prof Mandvi Singh said that the expansion of Bhatkhande through the development of a second campus would further strengthen its national standing.