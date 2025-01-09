From pipes to posts: Plumber-turned-blogger chronicles Mahakumbh’s spiritual tapestry

Prakash Meghwanshi, a 27-year-old plumber-turned-blogger from Rajasthan’s Pushkar, has swapped tools for tales at Mahakumbh 2025. With his Instagram handle ‘Radhe_Narwar,’ Prakash aims to unveil the untold stories of sadhus and ancient rituals for a tech-savvy audience missing out on the spiritual grandeur at Sangam. Prakash Meghwanshi (HT Photo)

A class 12 pass out from a government Hindi-medium school, Prakash’s passion for preserving fading traditions led him from Jaisalmer to Nagaur, capturing Rajasthan’s cultural essence. Now, he’s delving deep into the enigmatic world of sadhus and akharas at Mahakumbh.

“This fair feels like heaven on earth,” he shared, reflecting on the 24x7 bhajans, kalpwasis by the riverside, and the blend of devotion and luxury. Staying with fellow plumbers and electricians working at the fair, Prakash is determined to showcase Mahakumbh’s spiritual magic that transcends time and history. “Mahakumbh is more than faith — it’s a living, breathing legacy,” he added.