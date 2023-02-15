Home / Cities / Lucknow News / G20 guests visit Lucknow’s heritage sites

G20 guests visit Lucknow’s heritage sites

lucknow news
Published on Feb 15, 2023 12:15 AM IST

The delegates were first taken to The Residency in eight buses, where they were joined by district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and welcomed by bandhani dupattas on arrival.

G20 delegates being escorted at Bara Imambara (HT )
G20 delegates being escorted at Bara Imambara (HT )
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

Delegates from G20 nations were on Tuesday escorted to some of the prominent heritage sites—The Residency, Bara Imambara and Rumi Darwaza—in the city. The heavily guarded sites were, as such, closed for the general public in the evening.

The delegates were first taken to The Residency in eight buses, where they were joined by district magistrate Surya Pal Gangwar and welcomed by bandhani dupattas on arrival. The tour was interspersed with performances by the Gorkha Regiment pipe band and a CRPF (Central Reserve Police Force) band.

The trip to Imambara proved to be more entertaining for the guests, who were flanked by police officers on horses and women representatives from Lucknow Chikankari Society. Municipal commissioner Inderjeet Singh and divisional commissioner Roshan Jacob welcome the guests there amid the presence of nearly 100 police officers at the venue.

The department of tourism and culture had engaged a shehnai band to give the guests a musical welcome to Imambara. A group of 16 artistes of the Nayak tribe from Sonbhadra performed a ritualistic dance and song called ‘karmanritya’. After the tour ended, the site was lit up with facade lighting, and the guests had an opportunity to rest and grab refreshments before heading for dinner.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Get personalised news and exiting deals Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
© 2022 HindustanTimes
Story Saved
OPEN APP
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Wednesday, February 15, 2023
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out