Gang of thieves busted in Lucknow, two arrested

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Oct 17, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Oct 17, 2023 08:15 PM IST

Lucknow police arrest two members of a gang of robbers targeting rural areas; suspects more people involved. Recovered stolen items and made arrests in separate robbery case.

Two members of a gang of robbers were arrested by the Lucknow police who had been striking rural areas of the city. The arrested were sent to jail even as the police suspect the involvement of more people.

Lucknow police recovered several stolen items from the arrested accused Manoj and Vijay (HT Photo)
Lucknow police recovered several stolen items from the arrested accused Manoj and Vijay (HT Photo)

“In the last few months there were a lot of robbery and theft cases happening mostly in rural parts of the city. To nab the accused, a team including Lucknow police’s crime branch along with other rural police stations such as Maal, Malihabad was formed,” said Rahul Raj, DCP West, while adding that both are history-sheeters and as many as 19 cases are registered against them in Lucknow.

“With the help of surveillance, two men Manish aka Manoj, resident of Saadatganj and Vijay aka Golu, resident of BKT, were arrested, who are apparently relatives,” the DCP added. “Police have recovered a large number of stolen items including UPS, CPU, motorcycle, gun, keyboard, inverter, and solar panels, utensils among others,” added the DCP.

The duo told the police that they used to target rural areas falling under range of police stations like Maal, Malihabad, Banthra, Hardoi, Unnao. Their modus operandi was to target rural areas particularly in schools, panchayat houses during odd hours.

In another case of robbery, a brother duo of chain robbers was arrested on Monday by the Lucknow police who relieved a couple of their valuables on Sunday, near Utratiya, under the PGI police station limits.

The arrested brothers, Shubham Shukla,22 and Pankaj Shukla, 19, both residents of Sitapur, were staying in Lucknow and were booked under IPC section 392 (robbery).

“The accused told the police that they robbed people of their valuables mostly in the dark. Police also recovered a gold earring, a bangle, a motorcycle and some cash,” said Ashish Srivastava, DCP, East.

“As many as eight cases of robbery and theft were already registered against elder brother Shubham and four against younger brother Pankaj,” the DCP added.

© 2023 HindustanTimes
