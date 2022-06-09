Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Ganga Expressway gets forest ministry nod
Ganga Expressway gets forest ministry nod

The ministry of forest and environment has given forest clearance for the construction of the 594km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut in West UP with Prayagraj district in East UP
For representation only (HT File Photo)
Published on Jun 09, 2022 12:49 AM IST
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

The ministry of forest and environment has given forest clearance for the construction of the 594km Ganga Expressway connecting Meerut in West UP with Prayagraj district in East UP.

Informing this during the 75th board meeting of Uttar Pradesh Expressway Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), chief executive officer Avnish Kumar Awasthi on Wednesday said the work associated with the construction of the Ganga Expressway is being done at a fast pace.

The regional empowered committee (REC) constituted by the ministry of forest and environment approved the proposal for forest clearance of the Ganga Expressway, he added.

The members of the board of directors and senior officers of UPEIDA also attended the meeting.

Awasthi also said that the construction work of the Bundelkhand Expressway is now in its final stages.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Bundelkhand expressway in July. More than 95% physical construction work of the expressway has been completed, Awasthi added.

The board gave its approval for the work being done under a change of scope in the Bundelkhand Expressway project.

The board was apprised that the state government has approved a 400 crore budget for the financial year 2022-23 for the action plan and development of the infrastructure of the UP Defence Industrial Corridor. The board approved the appointment of technical manpower for the execution of infrastructure and development works of the Defence Industrial Corridor.

The board of directors also approved the proposal to appoint a “chartered accountant” for statutory audit and internal audit of accounts related to financial transactions of UPEIDA.

The members of the board were informed that the construction work of the Gorakhpur Link Expressway project is also moving on in full swing. More than 45% of the physical work has been completed. The board was apprised of the activities related to the acquisition of land in Azamgarh district under package-2 of the expressway.

New Delhi 0C
Thursday, June 09, 2022
