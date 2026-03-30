The state government’s most ambitious project, the Ganga Expressway, connecting western and eastern parts of the state, is the next big ticket project to be inaugurated. Ganga Expressway next in line for inauguration, 95% work complete

Construction work of the 594-km Ganga Expressway, the biggest expressway of the state, began on December 18, 2021.

According to the Uttar Pradesh Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA), a body of the state government spearheading expressway projects, the Ganga Expressway is almost complete.

“Construction work of the Ganga Expressway is almost 95 percent complete. Remaining five percent work relates to side plaza, way side amenities and petrol pumps,” said a senior official of the UPEIDA,

“It will take another one to one-and-half months for the completion of remaining work,” added the official.

To ensure world-class status, the Uttar Pradesh government had signed an agreement with the ETH Zurich University and the RTDT Laboratories AG of Switzerland in May this year.

The pact was signed to implement systems based on artificial intelligence (AI) and sensors for monitoring the expressway’s quality and comfort.

According to the UPEIDA, this technology can detect and fix road defects during the construction phase itself. After successful implementation of this technology on the Ganga Expressway, it will be used on the 91.35-km Gorakhpur Link Expressway connecting Gorakhpur with the Purvanchal Expressway.

“Swiss technology is being used to ensure riding quality and comfort,” said Nand Gopal Gupta, state industrial development minister.

The sensors measure ups and downs and the comfort level of the road, allowing immediate corrective action wherever necessary.

The state government has decided to set up industrial clusters along all expressways, including Ganga Expressway which passes through Meerut, Hapur, Bulandshahr, Amroha, Sambhal, Budaun, Shahjahanpur, Hardoi, Unnao, Rae Bareli, Pratapgarh and Prayagraj districts.

This expressway covers 140 water bodies and has seven road overbridges, 17 interchange roads, 14 big bridges, 126 minor bridges, 28 flyovers, 50 vehicle underpasses, 171 light vehicle underpasses, 160 small vehicle underpasses and 946 culverts.