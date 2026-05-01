Ganga Expressway to be toll-free for 15 days: UP Govt

LUCKNOW The UP government on Friday announced that the Ganga Expressway will be toll-free for 15 days from its commercial operation date, a move aimed at allowing the public to experience the state’s longest expressway without any charges. The decision was taken after the independent engineer issued a provisional certificate under the concession agreement, formally declaring the expressway ready for public use and marking its commercial operation date. (Sourced)

“In public interest, it has been decided that the Ganga Expressway will remain toll-free for 15 days from its opening so that the maximum number of people can experience this modern infrastructure,” according to an official statement.

On instructions of chief minister Yogi Adityanath, the UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (UPEIDA) instructed concessionaires IRB Infrastructure Developers Ltd and Adani Infrastructure to suspend toll collection during the period. No fee will be charged from commuters for using the expressway in these 15 days, it added.

The decision was taken after the independent engineer issued a provisional certificate under the concession agreement, formally declaring the expressway ready for public use and marking its commercial operation date.

The opportunity to travel toll-free on the 594-km-long expressway will give people direct exposure to its quality, speed and public amenities. This initiative will not only promote tourism, but also strengthen public trust in the expressway, added the government.

Developed under the public-private partnership model on a design, build, finance, operate and transfer (DBFOT) (Toll) basis, the concessionaires have been granted toll collection rights for 27 years. However, the revenue loss incurred during the toll-free period will be compensated by the state government or UPEIDA as per the agreement.

Despite the toll exemption, there will be no compromise on operation and maintenance standards, including road safety, traffic management and public amenities, said UPEIDA.

Stretching from Meerut to Prayagraj and connecting 12 districts, the expressway is being seen as a major infrastructure boost for the state’s economy, facilitating trade, investment and regional connectivity.