A male Gangetic dolphin was rescued and safely released back into its natural habitat in a joint operation by Barabanki forest division and Turtle Survival Alliance Foundation India (TSAFI) on Thursday. Gangetic Dolphin rescued in joint operation; released in Ghagra

The rescued dolphin measured 4.2 feet in length and weighed approximately 28 to 30 kilograms.

The rescue team located the dolphin in the Indira Canal and carefully captured it at 10 am. It was then translocation from Indira Canal, Haidargarh, to the Ghaghra river in Barabanki during a 2.5-hour journey, ensuring a safe release, said Arunima Singh of the TSAFI.

Dolphin health check up was done before being released.

Post-monsoon, as river and canal levels rise, Gangetic dolphins often become stranded in canals linked to major tributaries of the Ganga. Once trapped, encounter several challenges that hinder their return, including physical barriers at exit points, limited food availability due to fish scarcity, fluctuating water temperatures, and dangers posed by canal infrastructure. Moreover, the threat of poaching remains a significant threat, said Singh.

Over the past 11 years, TSAFI and the Uttar Pradesh Forest and Wildlife Department have conducted 34 rescue operations for stranded Gangetic dolphins.