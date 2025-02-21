Garbage collection centres: LMC negligence delays project, unhappy Lko mayor cracks whip

The Lucknow Municipal Corporation (LMC) has neglected to get 39 modern garbage collection centres constructed, despite issuing tenders for the work in December 2024. This negligence has left garbage piling up on city roads and open spaces. For representation only (HT File Photo)

The project aimed to set up 24 garbage collection centres in zones 1, 3, 4, and 7, while 15 were planned for zones 2, 5, and 8. The corporation had decided to install fixed compactor transfer stations (FCTS) at some locations and portable compactor transfer stations (PCTS) at others. FCTS would have crushed garbage before transporting it to the Shivri disposal centre, while PCTS waste was to be sent directly through closed trucks. The entire project was scheduled for completion by February 2025.

However, even after nearly two months, the LMC has not initiated any construction.

A source from the LMC revealed that the engineering and environment departments were jointly responsible for the project, but their inaction has stalled progress.

The source revealed that during a recent meeting regarding the city’s cleanliness survey, mayor Sushma Kharakwal expressed anger over the delay. She questioned officials about the project’s progress and was shocked to learn that no work had started.

Furious over the negligence, she warned officials to take immediate action or face consequences.

LMC chief engineer Mahesh Verma acknowledged the delay, stating that certain issues had prevented the start of construction. He assured that efforts were being made, to begin work as soon as possible.