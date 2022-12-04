Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Get homeopathy medicine in syrup, tablets at dispensaries soon

Get homeopathy medicine in syrup, tablets at dispensaries soon

lucknow news
Published on Dec 04, 2022 08:25 PM IST

“We are going to introduce syrup form of medicine along with the already available system of dispensing medicine with those small white balls,” said Dr Arvind Kumar Verma, director Homeopathy department, Uttar Pradesh.

Get homeopathy medicine in syrup, tablets at dispensaries soon (pic for representation)
Get homeopathy medicine in syrup, tablets at dispensaries soon (pic for representation)
ByGaurav Saigal, Lucknow

The department of homeopathy in Uttar Pradesh will soon introduce syrup and tablet form of medicine in its dispensaries in the state for the first time.

“At times children find it difficult to count those white globules correctly and get worried of having over or less dose of prescribed medicine. Hence, we are going to introduce syrup form of medicine along with the already available system of dispensing medicine with those small white balls,” said Dr Arvind Kumar Verma, director Homeopathy department, Uttar Pradesh.

Syrup for children would be introduced soon and would be available at government homeopathy dispensaries. Such syrup was provided at homeopathy dispensaries under central government health scheme (CGHS), but not in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“At first the syrup and tablets will be available for common and frequent health problems including fever, cough. Based upon the feedback, more medicine will be introduced in different packing,” said Dr Verma.

“Tablets will be for adult patients, as children find it difficult to swallow tablet,” said Dr Verma.

“Even in allopathy, medicine packs are made attractive for children. This is done to make them feel positive as positive thinking or feel brings better recovery,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial trust hospital.

There are over 1500 homeopathy dispensaries across the state, including both in rural and urban pockets of the state.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON

Personalise your news feed. Follow trending topics

TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Join Hindustan Times

Create free account and unlock exciting features like

Newsletters, Alerts and Recommendations Bookmark the stories you want to read later
Already have an account? Sign In
Story Saved
×
Edit Profile
Saved Articles
Following
My Reads
My Offers
Sign out
New Delhi 0C
Sunday, December 04, 2022
Start 15 Days Free Trial Subscribe Now
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Register Free and get Exciting Deals
Sign out