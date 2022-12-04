Get homeopathy medicine in syrup, tablets at dispensaries soon

The department of homeopathy in Uttar Pradesh will soon introduce syrup and tablet form of medicine in its dispensaries in the state for the first time.

“At times children find it difficult to count those white globules correctly and get worried of having over or less dose of prescribed medicine. Hence, we are going to introduce syrup form of medicine along with the already available system of dispensing medicine with those small white balls,” said Dr Arvind Kumar Verma, director Homeopathy department, Uttar Pradesh.

Syrup for children would be introduced soon and would be available at government homeopathy dispensaries. Such syrup was provided at homeopathy dispensaries under central government health scheme (CGHS), but not in Uttar Pradesh, he said.

“At first the syrup and tablets will be available for common and frequent health problems including fever, cough. Based upon the feedback, more medicine will be introduced in different packing,” said Dr Verma.

“Tablets will be for adult patients, as children find it difficult to swallow tablet,” said Dr Verma.

“Even in allopathy, medicine packs are made attractive for children. This is done to make them feel positive as positive thinking or feel brings better recovery,” said Dr Amita Shukla, senior gynaecologist at SC Trivedi Memorial trust hospital.

There are over 1500 homeopathy dispensaries across the state, including both in rural and urban pockets of the state.