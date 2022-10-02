Giant task before LDA to complete fire safety survey before Nov 3

Lucknow Development Authority (LDA) is working on a strict deadline to complete the fire safety survey of commercial establishments, educational institutions and hotels in the city. The survey report is to be submitted to the Lucknow bench of the Allahabad high court before November 3, when a case related to the fire mishap at Levana Suites will come up for hearing again.

The authority’s vice chairpersons have been tasked with the responsibility of identifying the establishments that are to be surveyed within their respective jurisdictions.

All multi-storeyed apartments, schools, nursing homes and commercial complexes that are over 15-metre-high and occupy a space of over 500 square metres come under the purview of the survey.

“It will not be easy for LDA to complete the survey and submit the report to the high court on time,” said a senior LDA officer.

The development authority faces another challenge as the court has permitted individuals to approach amicus curiae to submit their complaints. The court has appointed advocate Neerav Chitravanshi as amicus curiae in the case.

“We have already observed that in case an individual intends to assist the court, it shall be open to him or her to provide the assistance to the court through the amicus (curiae) by furnishing the necessary information, inputs and suggestions,” the high court said on September 22.

The court had, on September 9, taken suo moto cognisance of the September 5 fire incident at Hotel Levana Suites, in which four people were killed.

The first hearing of the case took place on September 22.