Giant water lily blooms at NBRI

Published on Nov 04, 2022 12:09 AM IST

Giant Victoria amazonica, said to be the largest water lily among the flowering plant species, has bloomed at the CSIR-National Botanical Research Institute (NBRI) Lucknow pond, bringing to fruition the patience and hard work of the scientists of the institute

The Victoria amazonica blooming at the NBRI pond in Lucknow (HT Photo)
ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow

NBRI authorities have thrown the garden open to the public so that people can view this unique flower.

Planted in May this year, and reported by HT, the plant bloomed after six months of consistent work by senior scientist KJ Singh. He had sourced the seed of this rare lily from Badlapur, Maharashtra. “Victoria amazonica is a species of flowering plant, the largest of the water lily family. This is the first of its kind in North India and is currently, only at AJC Bose Indian Botanical Garden in Howrah and a few gardens in south India. “This is the first of its kind not only in Lucknow but also in north India. The flower will bloom only for 48 hours,” he said.

“In this time when it is in bloom, the aquatic flower will turn from white to pink and has a very strong fragrance: one of a sweet pineapple. It has large floating round leaves that are 3 meters in diameter with a side rim size of 2 inches. These leaves are strong enough to support the weight of a small child,” he added.

“Before this blooming, there had been more than 50 botched attempts. This time, it was closely watched and steps were taken to eliminate insects through insecticides that had previously prevented these plants from surviving,” Singh said.

NBRI’s garden in charge SK Tiwari said that this is something unique for the people of Lucknow and is beautiful to see.

Friday, November 04, 2022
