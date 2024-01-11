Girl student’s body found hanging in hostel room

LUCKNOW A girl student of College of Arts and Craft, a constituent college of Lucknow University, allegedly died by suicide in her room at Tilak Hostel on the campus on Wednesday. by putting her cell phone camera on that recorded the entire sequence of event on Wednesday, said police. The room was shared by three students and the incident took place when two were away. (Pic for representation)

She hanged herself from a ceiling fan and put her cell phone camera on that recorded the extreme step, claimed students. According to them, the deceased had some dispute with a person who lives in Varanasi and probably it was out of frustration she took this step.

The room was shared by three students and the incident took place when two were away. When the students returned from the market, they found the room locked from inside. With help of hostel staff, the windowpanes were broken to open the door.

Manisha Singh, additional DCP (central), in a statement, said the police team rushed to the hostel after getting information. They brought down her body and sent it for a post-mortem examination. Her parents and local guardains were informed about the incident.

University spokesperson Durgesh Srivastava, in a press statement, said the girl was a resident of Prayagraj and pursuing the fifth semester of Bachelor of Fine Arts course. “The reason for the extreme step was not clear yet and the police are investigating the case,” he added.