Girl suffers burns after coming in contact with high-tension wire

LUCKNOW A six-year-old girl was critically injured with severe burns after accidentally coming in contact with a high-tension overhead power line in the Badali Kheda area of Sarojini Nagar on Monday evening. Alina, a Class 1 student, was playing on the terrace of her house in Sainik Nagar Colony with a neighbour when the incident occurred around 4pm. Residents alleged that the electricity department still uses some poles of the discontinued line to supply connections to nearby homes. (Pic for representation)

The wire, reportedly carrying high voltage, had been declared defunct nearly three decades ago after residential constructions came up underneath it. However, the power lines were never dismantled and remain overhead, posing a grave safety threat, said locals.

Residents alleged that the electricity department still uses some poles of the discontinued line to supply connections to nearby homes. It is suspected that the current inadvertently travelled through these poles and energized the defunct high-tension wire, resulting in the mishap.

Following the incident, Alina’s companion ran downstairs and informed the family. She was immediately rushed to Lokbandhu Hospital, where her condition remains critical, according to hospital sources.

Residents expressed anger at the civic negligence, saying people had even been using the wires to dry clothes, oblivious to the lurking danger. Alina’s father, Raju Khan, works in a private firm.

RC Yadav, SDO of the Nadarganj power house, stated that the line was part of the Alambagh feeder and had been inactive for 30 years. He suggested the child may have come in contact with a household wire instead. A formal investigation is underway to determine the exact cause of the incident.