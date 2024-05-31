Girls outshine boys in Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board exam

LUCKNOW: Girl students once again outperformed boys in the Uttar Pradesh Madrasa Board annual examination, result of which was declared on Thursday. The pass percentage among girls stood at an impressive 90.3%, while boys recorded a pass percentage of 86.7%. For representation only (Sourced)

A total of 1,14,723 students from various madrasas across Uttar Pradesh appeared for the exams. Out of these, 1,01,602 students successfully passed, achieving an overall pass percentage of 88.5%.

Extending his wishes to all the successful candidates, chairman of the Madrasa Board, Dr. Iftikhar Ahmad Javed said that this year’s results reflected the ongoing efforts to improve the quality of education in madrasas. The board had been implementing various measures to enhance the curriculum and ensure that students received a comprehensive education that includes both traditional Islamic studies and modern subjects.

“The success of the students, particularly the high performance of the girls, is a positive step towards empowering women through education. It also serves as an inspiration for future students to strive for excellence,” Iftikhar said.

He further said, “I congratulate all the successful candidates and wish them luck for the future. I want them to fulfill the wish of PM Modi and Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, who envision a future where students have the Quran in one hand and a laptop in the other.”

“Under the guidance of the CM, we are continuously working for the welfare of minorities. We are completely serious about the betterment of madrasa education and are continuously taking necessary steps. The Madrasa Board exams were successfully conducted in a copy-free, transparent manner,” he added.

Parents and guardians can now access the results online, and the board has also set up helplines to assist with any queries regarding the results.

Asad tops in secondary, Md Rehan in sr secondary

In the Secondary category, Asad Khan Varsi of Jhansi topped the exam, Afifa Parveen of Deoria was second, and Ladali Khatoon of Deoria was third. In Senior Secondary Mohammed Rehan Reza of Kannauj was first , while Gulishtan Parveen of Sitapur was second and Yasmeen of Sitapur was Third.

In the Senior Secondary category, Mohammed Rehan Reza of Kannauj stood first, while Gulishtan Parveen and Yasmeen of Sitapur came second and third respctievly. In the Qamil exam, Mohammad Aryan Siddiqui of Jalaun topped the exam, while Zeenat Fatima Sheikh of Bahraich stood second and Rabiya Bee of Saharanpur was third.

In the Fazil exam, Gulfashan of Sitapur was ranked first, Abu Osama of Ghazipur was ranked second, and Mahtab Hussain of Balrampur came third.