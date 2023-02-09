GIS 2023 to be live streamed in all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh

The state government has made arrangements for live streaming of the Global Investors’ Summit-2023 all 75 districts of Uttar Pradesh. The government had issued instructions to all divisional commissioners and district magistrates well in advance.

Deputy commissioner, industries, Meerut, Dipendra Kumar said: “The event will be streamed live on a big screen at Subhas Chandra Bose Auditorium of Ch Charan Singh University. Investors have signed MoUs of over ₹22,000 crore in different sectors of industries in the district.”

Kumar said all investors and delegates from Indian Industries Association, Meerut Management Association, Bullion Traders Association, Meerut Industries Development Forum and other associations had been invited to the live telecast of the summit.

All MPs, MLAs and other public representatives besides district and divisional officials will also watch the telecast. In Gorakhpur, which has received investments proposals worth ₹77,000 crore, a large gathering is expected at the live streaming of the opening session of the summit at the annexe building.

Over a hundred industrialists along with technocrats and around 1,000 students of DDU Gorakhpur University and the institute of technology and development besides politicians will be there, said deputy commissioner, industries, Gorakhpur, Gaurav Mishra. The venue will also have an exhibition where local products will be displayed for visitors to explore business opportunities.

Similarly, in Kanpur, around 200 investors would virtually participate in the live streaming. Special arrangements have been made at Kailash Bhavan. General manager, Kanpur industries centre, Sudhir Singh said a giant screen had been placed for the live streaming of the event.

“Kanpur has pledged ₹83,000 crore in real estate, warehousing, leather cluster, dairy and steel. The top-of-the-line Kanpur business families and houses would attend the summit virtually,” he said.

In Aligarh, the live streaming has been organised at ‘Kohinoor Stage’ from 9.30 am. Aligarh district magistrate Indra Vikram Singh said elected representatives, industrialists and businessmen besides investors and representatives from various business organisations will attend the event at Aligarh named ‘Janpad Stariya Nivesh Khumbh’.

In Agra, the event will be live-streamed at Sur Sadan auditorium, said joint commissioner, industries, Agra, Anuj Kumar. Elected representatives from the district, industrialists and businessman will take part in it, Kumar added.

In Varanasi, the entire summit would be live streamed at Commissionerate, said district magistrate S Rajalingam. District administration officials said around 300 investors are expected to attend the programme. Around 292 MoUs were signed and investment proposals worth ₹46,000 crore were received in the district-level summit in Varanasi.