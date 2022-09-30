Global Investors Summit: Uttar Pradesh government identifies 21 cities in 19 countries for road shows

The Uttar Pradesh government has identified 21 cities in 19 countries for international roads shows to woo investors for the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023). The summit is scheduled on February 10-12, 2023 to attract ₹10 lakh crore investment.

Chief minister Yogi Adityanath, deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak and some ministers will participate in the roads shows.

Though most senior officers remained tightlipped about the destinations to be covered by Yogi and his teams, those aware of the developments said the road shows have been proposed on different days in November 2022.

Yogi’s visit has been proposed to New York (USA), Bangkok (Thailand), Moscow (Russia) and Port Louis (Mauritius). One of the two deputy chief ministers is likely to lead separate teams to San Francisco (USA), Toronto (Canada) and Rio de Janeiro (Brazil) while the other one may lead a team to Paris (France), London (UK) and Eindhoven (Netherlands).

Infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar said a final shape was yet to be given to the tour programmes of the chief minister, deputy chief ministers and ministers. He said international destinations were not yet final.

“The chief minister will go to some places. But the itinerary for the chief minister’s tour is still being finalised. Two deputy chief ministers and some ministers will also visit international destinations. But the itinerary of their tours is still not final,” said Kumar.

Yogi reviewed preparations for the UPGIS-2023 at a high-level meeting on Thursday. He said work for setting up Groups of Ministers (GoMs) for the visits should be completed at the earliest. Those likely to lead the GoMs include minister for industry Nand Gopal Gupta Nandi, minister of state for IT and electronics Yogendra Upadhyay, finance minister Suresh Khanna, tourism minister Jaiveer Singh and agriculture minister Surya Pratap Shahi.

There are indications that the state government has broadly worked out nine routes for the road shows on foreign shores.

Other international destinations identified for the road shows include Stockholm (Sweden), Brussels (Belgium), Tokyo (Japan), Seoul (South Korea), Singapore, Munich (Germany), Sydney (Australia), Dubai and Abu Dhabi (UAE) and Tel Aviv (Israel).

The domestic destinations include Delhi, Ahemdabad, Mumbai, Kolkata, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Chennai.

Yogi has asked senior officers to work out new policies and amend existing ones for various sectors ahead of UPGIS-2023.

The state government also proposed to amend or formulate 25 policies. It has issued five policies for include defence manufacturing, maintenance repair and overhaul (MRO), MSME promotion, solar and biofuel. Other policies being given final shape include those on data, pharma, start-ups, toys, tourism, milk, integrated township, film, food processing, electronic manufacturing, hospitals and IT.

The chief minister has directed officers to expand the existing land banks.

The state government proposes to set up nine nodal committees for the summit. These include a guidance committee to be headed by the chief minister, working committee to be headed by the chief secretary, media committee to be headed by the principal secretary information, investment promotion policy to be headed by the IIDC, budget, finance and procurement committee to be headed by principal secretary finance and a core management committee to be headed by the IIDC.

