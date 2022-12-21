Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Global Investors Summit: Uttar Pradesh government plans road shows in 6-10 states next month

Published on Dec 21, 2022 11:51 PM IST

On Thursday, eight Uttar Pradesh government teams will make presentations before chief minister Yogi Adityanath about the investment proposals they received during road shows in 22 cities across 17 countries earlier this month.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s eight teams visited 17 countries from December 8 to 19 to hold road shows at important destinations. (FILE PHOTO)
ByUmesh Raghuvanshi, Lucknow

The Uttar Pradesh government is gearing up to hold road shows in six-ten states next month to attract investors in the lead-up to the Global Investors Summit-2023 (UPGIS-2023) scheduled in Lucknow from February 10 to 12.

“The state government is getting ready to hold state-level road shows in six to 10 states in January 2023. All the eight teams that are back after holding international road shows will make a presentation on Thursday about the total investment proposals received there,” infrastructure and industrial development commissioner Arvind Kumar said.

The Uttar Pradesh government’s eight teams visited 17 countries from December 8 to 19 to hold road shows at important destinations.

The delegations included the ones led by deputy chief ministers Keshav Prasad Maurya and Brajesh Pathak, assembly speaker Satish Mahana and minister for finance Suresh Khanna.

Various teams have made their own claims about the investment proposals received overseas.

The major cities visited by the U.P. delegations included London (UK), New York, Los Angeles and San Francisco (USA), Dubai (UAE), Montreal and Vancouver (Canada), The Hague (Netherlands), Paris (France), Tokyo (Japan), Frankfurt (Germany), Brussels (Belgium), Mexico City (Mexico), Sao Paulo (Brazil), Buenos Aires (Argentina) and Singapore.

    Umesh Raghuvanshi

    Umesh Raghuvanshi is a journalist with over three decade experience. He covers politics, finance, environment and social issues. He has covered all assembly and parliament elections in Uttar Pradesh since 1984.

Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
