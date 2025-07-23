Global outreach for investment: Govt to hold roadshows in run-up to UP GIS, GBC-5

The Yogi Adityanath government has undertaken a new outreach drive to attract fresh investments, and a comprehensive strategy, including national and international roadshows, has been worked out to boost investor engagement ahead of the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit (UP GIS) scheduled for February 2026, according to an official release. The Yogi Adityanath government is set to organise the fifth Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC-5) in November 2025. (File Photo)

The state government is also set to organise the fifth Groundbreaking Ceremony (GBC-5) in November 2025, with an initial investment target of over ₹5 lakh crore. This target may be increased to ₹10 lakh crore as the event approaches. The initiative to hold another GIS comes following the success of Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 that attracted investment proposals worth over ₹35 lakh crore, the release said.

As part of this initiative, international roadshows will be held in Singapore, Japan, South Korea, the UAE, Qatar and Canada during September-October this year, aligning with the China+1 strategy. To ensure strong domestic participation, roadshows will also be organised across major Indian cities from December 2025 to early January 2026.

The U.P. government has implemented 16,478 projects worth ₹12.10 lakh crore through previous GBCs. Of these, 8,363 projects worth ₹4.33 lakh crore have already commenced commercial operations, while another 8,115 projects worth ₹7.76 lakh crore are nearing operational rollout. Invest UP has identified emerging areas under the new outreach policy, officials said.

The state government has notified Global Capability Centre (GCC) Policy, while Footwear and Leather Products Policy will be notified soon. Additionally, drafts of the Sustainable Aviation Fuel and Private Investment Promotion policies have been prepared. These policies will include provisions such as the Quick Investment Promotion Scheme, exemption limit for expansion/diversification and conversion of MSMEs to large enterprises, officials said.

The outreach plan aims to make U.P. a global investment destination through direct dialogue with investors, promotion of new policies, and active participation in international and national forums. To ensure the success of the new outreach plan, the government is holding an hour-long investor roundtable meeting every 15 days. Various meetings are also held every week to update the strategy based on investor feedback and generate new leads in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA), the release said.