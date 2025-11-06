Gloom in Jehta village after friends’ trip to fair turns fatal

LUCKNOW A pall of gloom descended over the homes of three youths in Dubagga’s Jehta village in Lucknow when they did not return after a simple evening outing. What began as an enthusiastic plan to watch the Banarasi Mela in Auras area of ​​Unnao ended with three funerals and one life hanging in the balance. Near the Baradev flyover underpass, their bikes slipped on a pothole-riddled road, throwing them on to the asphalt. (Pic for representation)

On Wednesday evening, Dharmendra Yadav, 28, Mohit Gautam, 24 and Monu Kashyap, 18, from the village were riding on two motorcycles to the fair. But near the Baradev flyover underpass, their bikes slipped on a pothole-riddled road, throwing them on to the asphalt. The three died on the spot. Their friend Shani, severely injured, was battling for life in the hospital.

Wedding songs turned into wails

At Mohit’s house, wedding songs turned into wails. Only three days ago, his ‘tilak’ ceremony had taken place and the family was preparing for his wedding scheduled for November 13. “We were decorating the house for his marriage. Now we’re arranging for his funeral,” said his elder brother Kallu, fighting tears as he recalled receiving a phone call by the police at 6:30 pm, informing him about his brother’s accident.

Mohit’s relative, Savita, collapsed after seeing her brother’s body. Villagers gathered outside their homes, some consoling the family, others watching silently, unable to process how a patch of bad road could destroy four families.

Monu and Mohit lived in adjacent houses. On Thursday morning, both homes were preparing for funerals instead of festivities. While women sat silently, clutching photos, elders discussed the last rites. Meanwhile, Dharmendra’s body arrived at his village 10 km away. He worked at a small shop near Pakriya Chauraha and was the sole earning member of his family.