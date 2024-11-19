Go back to poll stations if you’re sent away: Dimple

On the final day of campaigning for the by-election in the Sisamau assembly constituency, Dimple Yadav, the member of parliament from Mainpuri, conducted a roadshow in support of Samajwadi Party candidate Naseem Solanki. The roadshow began near Sangeet Cinema in Acharya Nagar and covered a one-kilometre stretch before concluding at Roopam Chowk. Samajwadi Party MP Dimple Yadav with party candidate Naseem Solanki during a roadshow ahead of Sisamau Assembly seat by-elections, in Kanpur on Monday (PTI)

During the event, Dimple urged the public to vote, even if it meant “going to polling stations multiple times”. “Even if you’re sent home, make sure to go back and cast your vote,” she said. She also highlighted the achievements of the Samajwadi Party government, including the development of expressways that connect Uttar Pradesh. “Our battle is against inflation, unemployment, and corruption,” Dimple added.

Dimple also referred to the action against party workers, noting that during the last Lok Sabha elections, when the chief minister visited Mainpuri to campaign, people had reportedly sent bulldozers in defiance. “Now, even the Supreme Court has clarified its stance on bulldozer actions,” she said.

The roadshow, conducted in an open jeep, saw Dimple being accompanied by legislators Dr. Ragini Sonkar and Juhi Singh, along with Naseem Solanki and her injured daughter. Irfan’s mother, Khursheeda Begum, also participated in the campaign despite being injured.

The Sisamau by-election is a key battleground for the Samajwadi Party as they seek to maintain their influence in the region.