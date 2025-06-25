Goats Gone Missing in Lko: Two held for stealing livestock using car

Two men were arrested in Lucknow’s Mohanlalganj area for allegedly stealing goats using a car under the cover of darkness, police said on Wednesday. The accused, Shariq Abbas, 25, from Barabanki and Suraj alias Bhola, 23, from Lucknow, were caught following complaints from residents of Lalumar and Debaria Bharsanwa villages. The accused have been sent to judicial custody (Sourced)

“The duo admitted to targeting goats tied outside homes in rural areas. They had already sold some of the stolen livestock before their arrest,” DCP South Nipun Agarwal said.

According to police, the suspects would visit villages during the day to identify easy targets, particularly goats tied near roads or in open areas. At night, they would return in a white car, lift the animals silently, and sell them in local markets, including Haidergarh in Barabanki district.

“The pair used a planned method, daytime recce, night-time strike, and a private car to avoid raising suspicion,” ACP Mohanlalganj Rajnish Verma said. “Their operations suggest an organised pattern.”

Based on multiple complaints, police formed two teams and arrested the accused near Syed Baba Mod on Tuesday. Officers recovered ₹7,230 in cash and the vehicle used in the thefts.

A background check revealed that both accused have multiple criminal cases against them. Shariq Abbas alone is named in eight FIRs related to property crimes. Suraj Bhola also has a record of theft-related offences.

“The accused have been sent to judicial custody. Investigations are underway to ascertain if they were part of a larger gang responsible for similar livestock thefts in nearby areas, the ACP added.