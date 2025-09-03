Going through Ganj? Be prepared for a detour

LUCKNOW If you are headed for Hazratganj, then be prepared for a new traffic arrangement that is in place since August 27 to decongest the area. Commuters looking to drive through the multi-level parking-Civil Hospital stretch are now required to turn left at Ganj crossing, move up to the Shakti Bhawan trisection, take a U-turn, and return to the same intersection before heading towards the hospital. This involves an extra travel of 900 metres. The new traffic arrangement in Hazratganj. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)

The new diversion at one of the busiest crossings is getting a mixed response. The traffic department hailed the initiative as an “effective fix for streamlining vehicular flow”, but a section of commuters criticised the move, saying it brings more chaos and is more time consuming. However, other commuters lauded it, saying they get a lot of relief from the “long signal time”, which is as long as 5 minutes.

DCP (traffic) Kamlesh Dixit said the initiative has been introduced to address the long signal duration that often caused traffic jams in the Ganj area. “We observed that prolonged signal time was choking the streets, so this initiative was implemented to ensure free flow of traffic without signals,” he said.

According to the officer, the diversion has been implemented taking into consideration ground inputs given by traffic personnel, and with due approval from authorities.

The DCP added that while the new arrangement initially irked commuters, the response improved on subsequent days. “We received better cooperation from commuters and traffic was comparatively lighter,” he noted.

However, a city traffic expert said: “Hazratganj needs coordinated signal management, stricter parking enforcement and lane discipline. Blocking roads and forcing U-turns only shifts congestion from one point to another.”

Sanjay Srivastava, a parent from Nishatganj, said: “My sons’ school is just a few metres from Hazratganj. Earlier, it took five minutes; now the same trip takes more than double the time. Traffic jams at Vidhan Sabha Marg and Hazratganj have only increased.”

Surya Singh, another commuter, called it “an experiment at public expense,” adding that “time, fuel and energy are wasted.”

Similar arrangements are already operational at other crossings like Paper Mill trisection, IT crossing and Mahanagar Wireless Chauraha.