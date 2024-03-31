 Gonda district empowers transgender community in electoral dialogue - Hindustan Times
Gonda district empowers transgender community in electoral dialogue

ByHT Correspondent, Lucknow
Mar 31, 2024 11:07 PM IST

nspired by the Election Commission of India’s (ECI) SVEEP initiatives, particularly the theme of ‘Chunav ka Parv- Desh Ka Garv’ (Festival of Elections - Pride of the Nation), Gonda district delved into the idea of engaging the trans gender community in a dialogue on electoral literacy.

On International Transgender Day of Visibility—a day dedicated to celebrating transgender people and raising awareness of the discrimination they face worldwide— which falls on March 31, the Gonda district administration has undertaken a significant initiative under the umbrella of the SVEEP programme in preparation for the upcoming general assembly elections. A thoughtful Samvad (dialogue) Programme was organised with the transgender community, emphasising inclusivity in the electoral process.

A SVEEP programme was organised on Sunday (HT)

A spokesperson Amruta from the community lauded the efforts made by district administration and encouraged other members to join the country’s largest festival fervor on democracy.

Neha Sharma, DEO and district magistrate, Gonda, emphasised on the need for such outreach programmes and dialogues with communities on the margins. During the event SP Gonda, CRO SVEEP nodal and other district level officials were also present.

The electoral cartography of the district aims to ensure visibility and inclusion of all communities, particularly those on the margins. The 97 registered trans gender electorates play a crucial role as stakeholders, poised to bring about positive change in the electoral landscape of Gonda.

