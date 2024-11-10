Gopalji considered people of Lucknow as his family: Rajnath Singh

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath paid glowing tributes to former Uttar Pradesh minister Ashutosh Tandon “Gopalji” on his first death anniversary on Saturday. Union minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath pay tribute to Ashutosh Tandon in Lucknow on Saturday. (Mushtaq Ali/HT photo)

“Ashutosh Tandon considered the people of Lucknow as his family and the people of the state capital also considered him as their family,” Rajnath Singh said.

Singh was in the state capital to attend a talk on “decency, honesty and service in politics” organised to mark Ashutosh Tandon’s first death anniversary.

Deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak and state BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary, among others, were also present at the event.

“Gopalji was of a very shy nature. He worked to fulfill the principles of Babuji (late Lalji Tandon) with full intensity,” Rajnath Singh said.

“I pay my tributes to the memories of Gopalji and also to the memories of respected (former Bihar and Madhya Pradesh governor) Lalji Tandon ( father of Ashutosh Tandon),” Singh said.

Rajnath Singh assured family members of Ashutosh Tandon of all help in running the trust formed in his name.

Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said when he was given the responsibility of chief minister in 2017, Gopalji was given charge of the medical and technical education department.

“He worked with full dedication to fulfil the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and defence minister Rajnath Singh,” Adityanath said.

“He always strove for the development of SGPGI, RML, and other medical institutions in Lucknow. Gopalji performed his duties with full devotion to improve the condition of medical institutions in the state,” the chief minister said.

Adityanath also said Gopalji had keen interest in preserving memories of old leaders and traditions of the BJP.

“He wanted a centre of the RML Hospital to be named after former chief minister Ram Prakash Gupta and a bank to be established in the name of former mayor of Lucknow Dr SC Rai,” Adityanath said.

“This shows his thoughtfulness on preserving the traditions of the BJP,” he added.

Adityanath also recalled Ashutosh Tandon’s contribution as urban development minister.

Under the Smart City Mission, Gopalji added many new chapters of development in Lucknow, the chief minister said.

Even while battling cancer, Gopalji was never worried, he said.

A short film based on the life of Ashutosh Tandon was screened on the occasion.

BJP honours wives of

late party leaders

Defence minister Rajnath Singh and chief minister Yogi Adityanath honoured Urmila Shukla, Madhu Rai and Achala Bhargava on the occasion.

Urmila Shukla is the wife of the late Bhagwati Narayan Shukla, a three-time president of the Lucknow BJP. Madhu Rai is the wife of former mayor the late Dr SC Rai, and Achala Bhargava, the wife of former BJP city president Pradeep Bhargava.