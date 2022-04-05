GORAKHNATH TEMPLE INCIDENT: Attacker made suspicious funds transfer, was self-radicalised
Ahmad Murtaza Abbasi, 30, who was arrested for attacking security personnel at Gorakhpur’s Gorakhnath temple on Sunday evening, had allegedly made some suspicious funds transfer from his bank account to another country and also had been watching hate speeches of hardliners, said senior police officials privy to the investigation, on Tuesday.
A senior police official said data from Abbasi’s mobile phone and laptop has revealed these facts, and investigators of UP Anti-Terror Squad (ATS) and Special Task Force (STF) are jointly interrogating him. He said Abassi was in seven-day police custody for further interrogation since Monday evening.
State investigation agencies have been interrogating Abbasi as they suspect a terror link to the attack incident.
The Gorakhnath temple premises also houses chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s residence as he is head priest of the temple.
The senior police official said the data retrieved from Abbasi’s phone and laptop also indicates that he was learning ‘online’ how to operate different weapons and was reading objectionable literature.
The official said it was confirmed that Abbasi was self-radicalised after watching online hate speeches, “but the investigation agencies are still not sure whether he was further motivated by any handler from abroad or he was roped in for any major plot.”
Additional director general (ADG), law and order, Prashant Kumar had on Monday said investigation hinted to the possibility of a terror link and the security breach attempt was a part of a major conspiracy.
Another police official said Abbasi watching online videos of assembling and operating different weapons hinted that he likely had a plan for a ‘lone wolf’ attack (carrying out a terror attack alone).
On Sunday evening, Abbasi tried to enter the Gorakhnath temple premises and attacked security personnel at its gate when challenged. In the process, Abbasi injured two constables of the Provincial Armed Constabulary with a sickle but his bid to enter the premises was foiled and he was arrested. The security personnel later seized the sickle, and a knife from his bag.
The investigation agencies carried out searches at different places in Kushinagar, Siddarthnagar and Maharjganj districts of east UP where Abbasi had stayed in the recent past. Officials said the agencies also approached Abbasi’s ex-wife, who divorced him due to unknown reasons, and her family to know the reasons behind the separation and his activities in the past. They said a police official visited his ex-wife’s place in Ghazipur in this connection.
The officials also said a team was sent to Mumbai and Jamnagar, Gujarat to collect details about Abbasi’s past.
Notably, Abbasi’s education and upbringing had been done in Mumbai. He completed his chemical engineering from Mumbai’s IIT in 2015 and, thereafter, worked in a multi-national company, while being posted in Jamnagar.
