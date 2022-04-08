GORAKHNATH UNIVERSITY: CM Yogi unhappy over slow construction, orders action
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday expressed displeasure over the slow progress of construction work of Mahayogi Guru Gorakhnath Ayush University, Gorakhpur.
He directed Gorakhpur district magistrate Vijay Kiran Anand to register an FIR against those responsible for non-completion of the time-bound construction. “Action should be taken against the contractor and other persons responsible for delay in the soil filling work and construction of the university,” the CM said.
The chief minister was on a visit to Gorakhpur to review progress of construction work of the university.
President Ram Nath Kovind had laid the foundation stone of the university on August 28, 2021.
The CM directed the district magistrate to take strict action against the contractor and other persons if the soil filling work was not completed in two months and expected progress was not visible in construction work. “Action should be taken before the people responsible for delay in construction work move to court to put pressure on the state government,” he said.
Yogi directed divisional commissioner, Gorakhpur, Ravi Kumar NG and the district magistrate to regularly review the work. “Quality of the construction work should be checked by a team of specialists,” he said.
After arriving at the Pipri village where the university is coming up, Yogi inspected the campus. He reprimanded officers of the public works department and the contractor for delay in the construction work. “If the soil filling work is not completed before the onset of monsoon in June, it will be difficult to continue construction work,” he said.
The officers assured Yogi that soil filling work will be completed by May-end and construction will be completed in August next year.
The chief minister also asked the vice chancellor of the university professor AK Singh about his accommodation. When the VC told him that he was staying in the IAS-PCS coaching building, near Premchand Park, the CM told him to make arrangement for a separate accommodation as students enrolled in the coaching centre might face problems. The VC said the construction agency had assured him that a residence for him would be constructed within four months.
Centre, Delhi agencies to huddle next week, talk flattening landfills
New Delhi: Over a week after a massive fire broke out at Ghazipur landfill and continued for almost three days before it was doused, the Central government has called a meeting of the commissioners of the three municipal bodies in Delhi and other associated government agencies to ensure time-bound remediation of the three landfills in Delhi. The meeting was originally scheduled on Friday but was deferred by three days.
Following civic polls delay, Pune admin okays road digging for various works
Following delay in municipal elections, Pune Municipal Corporation has given green signal to road digging works, to be completed before May 15. With civic polls slated for February, the then ruling Bharatiya Janata Party had put pressure on administration to not allow digging works during elections fearing public outcry. Many agencies like internet providers, mobile companies and MNGL are carrying out works in the city.
Now, ‘Gayatri Mantra’ and ‘Mahamrityunjaya Jaap’ to be played in UP prisons
In a move aimed at improving mental state of prisoners, “Gayatri Mantra” and “Mahamrityunjaya Jaap” will be played at jails across Uttar Pradesh, said minister of state (independent charge) for jail and homeguard Dharmveer Prajapati. Prajapati, also said religious discourses will also be organised at prisons. He said orders in this regard were issued two days ago.
Woman’s body found floating in Janeshwar Mishra Park lake
The body of a woman was found floating in the lake of Janeshwar Mishra Park, in Gomti Nagar here on Friday, creating a sense of concern and curiosity among morning walkers and locals. The police, who are clueless as of now, have accused the park officials of having a lackadaisical approach towards security on the park premises.
Yogi stresses on importance of ayurveda
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath on Friday said Gorakhpur's Mahayogi Gorakhnath University had turned into a centre for allopathy and ayurveda medicines. Yogi, who is chancellor of the university, was interacting with the newly-admitted students of BAMS (first year) at Guru Gorakhnath Institute of Medical Sciences, an institution of the university. After introduction with the 100 BAMS students, the CM said they will play important role in re-establishment of ayurveda.
