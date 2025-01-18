Gorakhpur accelerates Waqf land survey

In light of chief minister Yogi Adityanath’s strict directive on Waqf land management, Gorakhpur district officials are fast-tracking the preparation of a comprehensive report on Waqf properties across both urban and rural areas. The updated documentation is set for review during a district-level meeting scheduled for January 22-23 before being submitted to the state government. In Gorakhpur, the last thorough survey of Waqf properties was conducted in 1986 (Sourced)

This move comes as part of efforts to address discrepancies identified in previous surveys and improve transparency in managing Waqf land.

Vineet Kumar Singh, additional district magistrate (ADM) finance and revenue, confirmed on Saturday that all sub-divisional magistrates (SDMs) have been instructed to finalise the Waqf land survey in their respective areas by January 20, 2025.

The urgency surrounding this initiative follows CM Adityanath’s January 9 remarks, where he criticised the Waqf Board, calling it a “Board of Land Mafias.” The call for a more detailed and accurate report stems from shortcomings found in the earlier report, particularly in rural areas, said district officials.

The last thorough survey of Waqf properties was conducted in 1986, when Maharajganj was still part of Gorakhpur district. At that time, there were 1,466 registered Waqf properties, but after the creation of Maharajganj district, the number in Gorakhpur dropped to 1,059, including 598 properties in the Sadar Tehsil.

District magistrate Krishna Karunesh stated that SDMs must submit the revised report, detailing the total area of Waqf land in their respective jurisdictions, by next week.

In addition to the Waqf land survey, the municipal corporation has issued notices to 22 shops built on municipal land near a graveyard in the Turkmanpur locality.