Gorakhpur link expressway: Main carriageway expected to be completed by July-end

LUCKNOW UP Expressways Industrial Development Authority (Upeida) hopes to complete the Gorakhpur Link Expressway (main carriageway) by the end of July while the rest of the work on the service lanes is expected to be over by the end of 2024. The expressway connects Gorakhpur in east UP region to the Poorvanchal Expressway and the network of UP’s expressways. About 98% of the work on the project, conceived following installation of Yogi Adityanath government, is complete. (Pic for representation)

The 91.352-km access-controlled four-lane expressway begins at Jaitpur, Gorakhpur, and connects to the Poorvanchal Expressway at Salarpur in Azamgarh district. The districts that fall on the route include Gorakhpur, Azamgarh, Ambedkar Nagar and Sant Kabir Nagar. The link Expressway is being implemented in two packages.

About 98% of the work on the project, conceived following installation of Yogi Adityanath government, is complete. However, its project cost has been revised upwards by 23.93%. The cost, which was initially indicated to be around ₹5876.68 crore in 2019 has been revised to ₹7,283 crore, said those aware of the development.

“The project cost has been revised due to additional work because of rising demand for construction of underpasses on the way. Additional work led to the demand for additional land. We had to acquire additional land, shift utilities like electric poles and wires. Besides, the rate of GST went up from 12 % to 18%,” said a senior officer.