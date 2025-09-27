Gorakhpur murder, cattle smuggling key accused killed in encounter

LUCKNOW A key accused in the murder of a youth and cattle smuggling in Gorakhpur was gunned down in a police encounter in Rampur late on Thursday, stated police officials in Lucknow. Zubair was involved in cruelty towards animals and cattle smuggling from the age of 17, and the first case of animal cruelty was registered against him in 2017 when he was 18 years old, said police. (Pic for representation)

The incident took place near Chaukhandi under Ganj police station limits where the accused, Zubair alias ‘Kalia’, 26, was injured in retaliatory firing by the police team. He later succumbed to injuries during treatment at a district hospital. Zubair, a resident of Rampur, was wanted in the two cases and carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh on information leading to his arrest.

On September 16, a 20-year-old student was abducted and killed in a village in Gorakhpur when he was chasing a gang of cattle smugglers.

Zubair was involved in cruelty towards animals and cattle smuggling from the age of 17, and the first case of animal cruelty was registered against him in 2017 when he was 18 years old. Since then, 18 criminal cases were registered against him, said officials. His three brothers, Uwaid, Zaid and Salib, are also history sheeters, said police.