Government rolls out UP GCC Policy

With an aim to make the state a hub for global services and achieve the $1-trillion economy target, the Yogi Adityanath government on Tuesday implemented the UP Global Capability Centres (GCC) Policy, 2024 on Tuesday. This policy will attract global companies to invest in Uttar Pradesh, creating new job opportunities and boosting economic growth in tier-2 cities, officials said. With rising global demand in sectors like AI, robotics, quantum computing, and fintech, the policy provides a strategic roadmap to support both advanced R&D and large-scale operational expansion. (For representation)

The GCCs are offshore units of multinational corporations that provide specialised services such as IT, R&D, data analytics, and customer support.

With rising global demand in sectors like AI, robotics, quantum computing, and fintech, the policy provides a strategic roadmap to support both advanced R&D and large-scale operational expansion. The policy has been framed to position the state as a preferred destination for the GCC investments, officials said.

Backed by the strongest fiscal and non-fiscal incentives yet, is set to drive large-scale investments and job creation across key service sectors. Designed to position the state as a premier GCC investment hub, it offers a comprehensive support framework to attract global enterprises in IT/ITeS, BFSI, healthcare, automotive, telecom, and emerging technologies, they added.

MAIN POINTS

Operational subsidy: Twenty per cent subsidy on operating expenses, including on lease rentals, bandwidth expenses, power charges & data centre/cloud service costs, up to ₹40 crore per annum to level-1 GCCs and up to a maximum of ₹80 crore per annum to advanced GCCs, for five years.

Payroll subsidy: Reimbursement of salaries, up to ₹1.8 lakh per employee having UP-domicile per year and up to ₹1.2 lakh per employee per year for other employees subject to maximum of ₹20 crore per year for a period of three years.

Freshers’ recruitment subsidy: This will be given @ ₹20,000 per fresher employee having UP-domicile passing out from UP-based colleges/ institutions, for annual recruitment of at least 30 such employees, for a period of five years.

R&D and innovation incentives: Grants of maximum ₹10 crore for setting up centres of excellence, support for startup ideation, and academic partnerships, as per IIEPP-2022.

Subsidy for IPR: Reimbursement of full cost incurred for filing patents up to a maximum of ₹5 lakh for domestic patents and up to a maximum of ₹10 lakh for international patents.

Land subsidy: Around 30 to 50 per cent subsidy on land from State Industrial Development Authorities or any other state government agency.

SGST refund: Reimbursement of state GST on capital goods.

Interest subsidy: Five per cent subsidy on term loans for up to ₹1 crore per year for five years.

Single window & fast-track approvals: Priority land allocation, online clearances, and dedicated investor facilitation through Invest UP.

Why UP best positioned for GCC growth

UP’s thriving digital infrastructure includes India’s largest IT Park in Noida, electronic manufacturing clusters, and expanding 5G connectivity.

With five strategic focus cities (Noida, Greater Noida, Lucknow, Kanpur, and Varanasi), the state offers designated GCC zones and plug-and-play infrastructure.

A robust business ecosystem, home to global IT firms, startup hubs, and world-class transport networks, further strengthens its position.

Ranked at the top in the National Logistics Index and Ease of Doing Business rankings, UP also boasts India’s largest single-window clearance system, Nivesh Mitra, ensuring seamless investment facilitation.