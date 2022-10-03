Government secondary schools to get 1,395 new teachers

A total of 123 assistant teachers and 1,272 lecturers selected by the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC), Prayagraj will soon be appointed in government secondary schools, following a fair and transparent process, according to a press release issued by Sarita Tewari, director of secondary education.

It further stated that the candidates will be able to apply on the portal https://seceduonlineposting.up.gov.in developed by NIC and select the district and school as per their choice. The portal would become functional from October 6, 2022, and candidates will be able to apply from October 10 to 20.

The above application would be accepted only in online mode and applications sent through any other medium will not be accepted. If candidates do not apply for the online recruitment process, they will not be given any other opportunity to do so. The decision of the department in this regard will be final, the release stated.

After the completion of the process, appointment letters will be issued to the selected candidates, said Sarita Tewari in the press release.

In addition, the candidates can contact the helpline at 9454452588 or send a WhatsApp message on this number (10:00 am to 5:00 pm on working days) for the redress of their problems via e-mail or e-mail at seceduonlineposting@gmail.com.

Of these, 402 have been selected for the women’s wing and 870 in the men’s branch. Similarly, 74 candidates have been selected as assistant teachers in the women’s wing and 49 have been selected for the men’s college.

The quality of education will increase after the appointment of new teachers in government schools, said Tewari.