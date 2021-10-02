Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Governor, chief minister visit Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow to promote khadi
lucknow news

Governor, chief minister visit Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow to promote khadi

Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Uttar Pradesh governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath at the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow. (Deepak Gupta/HT Photo)
Published on Oct 02, 2021 08:31 PM IST
Copy Link
By HT Correspondent, Lucknow:

Governor Anandiben Patel, chief minister Yogi Adityanath and other senior leaders visited Gandhi Ashram centre in Lucknow to promote the use of khadi among the people on Mahatma Gandhi’s 152nd birth anniversary on Saturday.

For its part, the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) launched a cleanliness-cum- khadi promotion campaign on the occasion.

The chief minister, his ministers, party leaders garlanded the statue of Mahatma Gandhi and also made purchases at the Gandhi Ashram in Lucknow.

The governor, the chief minister and BJP leaders also spun khadi on the occasion and listened to bhajans (devotional songs) that the Mahatma loved.

The others who visited the Gandhi Ashram centre included ministers Swami Prasad Maurya, Brijesh Pathak, Sidharth Nath Singh, party leaders Swatantra Dev Singh and senior bureaucrats Awanish Awasthi and Navneet Sehgal.

Khadi was popularised by Mahatma Gandhi and Gandhi Ashrams were set up in his memory to promote the use of khadi and other indigenous products.

The cleanliness-cum-khadi promotion campaign started on Saturday as part of the 20-day sewa aur samarpan abhiyan that started on September 17, Modi’s 71st birthday.

UP BJP chief Swatantra Dev Singh and state general secretary (organisation) Sunil Bansal launched the cleanliness campaign.

“Party leaders would also undertake cleanliness of ponds, lakes and other water bodies. The party is also running awareness campaigns to mobilise public opinion against the use of polythene,” BJP leaders said.

To promote local products, the BJP has also decided to launch “vocal for local” campaign.

SHARE THIS ARTICLE ON
Close Story
TRENDING TOPICS
SHARE
Copy

Sign In to continue reading

Get free access to newsletters, alerts and recommendations

SIGN IN
Don’t have an account? Sign Up
Story Saved
OPEN APP
New Delhi 0C
Saturday, October 02, 2021
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Ltd. All rights reserved.
Saved Articles
Sign out