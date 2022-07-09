Governor, Union education minister pay tributes to Japan ex-PM
Governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists from all over the country paid tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Varanasi on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.
The 67-year-old Japanese leader died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara on Friday morning, triggering shock and grief by leaders across the world.
In Varanasi, governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists observed two-minute silence and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.
During his visit to Kashi in December 2015, Abe had gifted the International Cooperation and Convention Centre and had also attended Ganga aarti at famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.
The Namami Gange team also paid tributes to Abe at Dashashwamedh Ghat.
Convenor Rajesh Shukla said “Shinzo Abe was a true friend of India. Abe’s contribution to the development of Kashi cannot be forgotten. His death has sent shock waves among people of Kashi and the entire country.”
Sunita Devi, Alok Mishra, Pankaj Gupta, Sushma Jaiswal, Deepak Gupta, Ashutosh Bhadauria, Shashwat Bajpai, Santosh Yadav and Seema Kushwaha paid tributes to the former Japanese PM.
-
PM to inaugurate Deoghar airport, address event in Patna on July 12
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of various developmental projects worth over Rs 16,000 crore in Deoghar, a famous pilgrimage site in Jharkhand, and address the closing ceremony of the centenary celebrations of the Bihar Legislative Assembly in Patna on July 12, according to a statement issued by the prime minister's office on Saturday. Modi will address a public meeting at Deoghar College ground.
-
East Champaran reports highest no. of heritage trees in Bihar
West Champaran district in Bihar, home to the famous Valmiki Tiger Reserve, has no heritage tree while the neighbouring East Champaran district has listed 9,630 heritage trees, the highest number in the state, ever since the state government launched an app to collect details of such trees on World Biodiversity Day (May 22) this year, officials familiar with the matter said. The list shows Jamui having 58 such trees, Patna 16 and Madhubani six heritage.
-
Kharghar resident arrested for dragging traffic police on car bonnet
A 28-year-old engineer who had stepped out for breakfast has landed up in the police lockup for attempt-to-murder after dragging a police constable for 500 metres on the bonnet of Jangid's car. The engineer, identified as a resident of Kharghar Sector 10, Akash Jangid, was driving on the wrong side near Kopra Bridge road. When Constable Namdev Gadekar (32), attached to Kharghar traffic unit, Navi Mumbai saw the car driven by Jangid coming in the wrong direction, he tried to stop him.
-
Amarnath cloudburst: Gehlot announces ₹5 L aid for kin of victims from Raj
Rajasthan chief minister Ashok Gehlot on Saturday announced a financial aid of Rs 5 lakh each for families of pilgrims from the state killed in the Amarnath cloudburst in Jammu and Kashmir. The deceased pilgrims from Rajasthan were identified as Mohanlal, Sunita Wadhwa and Sushil Khatri, an official from the disaster management and relief department told news agency PTI. They all belonged to Sri Ganganagar district, the official added.
-
Cong sets up political affairs committee for Karnataka, names 5 AICC secretaries
As part of efforts to get battle-ready for the Karnataka Assembly polls next year, the Congress on Saturday formed a political affairs committee that included several party bigwigs from the state and also appointed five secretaries attached with AICC general secretary in-charge Randeep Surjewala. Congress President Sonia Gandhi also appointed five AICC Secretaries attached with the General Secretary Incharge of Karnataka, Surjewala, with immediate effect.
