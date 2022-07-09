Governor, Union education minister pay tributes to Japan ex-PM

Governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists from all over the country paid tributes to former Japanese PM Shinzo Abe in Varanasi on Saturday, the last day of the three-day Akhil Bharatiya Shiksha Samagam.

The 67-year-old Japanese leader died after being shot while giving a campaign speech in the Japanese city of Nara on Friday morning, triggering shock and grief by leaders across the world.

In Varanasi, governor Anandiben Patel, Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan and educationists observed two-minute silence and prayed for the peace of the departed soul.

During his visit to Kashi in December 2015, Abe had gifted the International Cooperation and Convention Centre and had also attended Ganga aarti at famed Dashashwamedh Ghat.

The Namami Gange team also paid tributes to Abe at Dashashwamedh Ghat.

Convenor Rajesh Shukla said “Shinzo Abe was a true friend of India. Abe’s contribution to the development of Kashi cannot be forgotten. His death has sent shock waves among people of Kashi and the entire country.”

Sunita Devi, Alok Mishra, Pankaj Gupta, Sushma Jaiswal, Deepak Gupta, Ashutosh Bhadauria, Shashwat Bajpai, Santosh Yadav and Seema Kushwaha paid tributes to the former Japanese PM.