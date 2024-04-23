Govt, aided colleges in U.P: Of 16,570 teaching posts, about a third lie vacant

At least one-third of the 16,570 teaching posts in 331 aided colleges and 172 government colleges, are lying vacant. This shortage of teachers will be a huge problem with Lucknow University and affiliated colleges that offer post-graduate courses, starting the admission process for the fourth year at the undergraduate level from this session. The University of Lucknow campus (HT File Photo)

Total sanctioned posts in government colleges is 3,300, and of these, 900 posts in the government colleges are vacant. In 331 aided colleges, 13,270 posts have been sanctioned, out of which 3,900 are vacant.

The situation is no better at Lucknow University and its affiliated degree colleges in five districts – Hardoi, Lakhimpur Kheri, Lucknow, Sitapur and Rae Bareli. Among the 33 aided degree colleges affiliated to Lucknow University in five districts, out of 1,395 teaching positions 400 positions remain vacant. And 10 of these colleges do not have principals.

Jai Narain PG College has 142 sanctioned posts, and 36 positions are vacant. At Bappa Sri Narain Vocational PG College out of 76 positions, 26 teaching posts are vacant. An aided college in Lakhimpur has 56 posts of which 24 are lying vacant. Shia PG College has 115 positions, with 22 posts vacant. The list is endless.

Moreover, 10 of these aided colleges are currently without regular principals. These are: Jai Narain PG College, BSNV, DAV College, Mahila College, Lucknow Christian College, Christian Training College, Mumtaz Degree College and others. Consequently, these colleges find themselves grappling with the daily demands of teaching in the absence of permanent faculty members.

LU Associated College Teachers Association chief Manoj Pandey took a pot shot at the government for not filling up these posts. He said, “With the implementation of National Education Policy and a four-year degree interdisciplinary programme, it is all the more important that higher education departments should fill up vacant positions by July before the start of the new session, otherwise, there will be a massive problem both for teachers and the taught.”

Manish Hindvi, office secretary of (Federation of Uttar Pradesh University College Teachers Association (FUPUCTA) said, “For certain subjects, there are no regular teachers available at all. At JNPG College, Vidyant College and Kali Charan Degree College, there is no teacher for Asian Culture. Vidyant Hindu Degree College and Lucknow Christian Degree College, do not have Urdu teachers. Part-time teachers have been hired, but this has adversely impacted the quality of education provided. Several degree college principals have voiced concerns, especially in the light of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 coming into effect.”

“The NEP has increased the task of teachers. Instead of one annual exam, semester exams take place after every six months. But manpower has not increased,” he said.

Pandey pointed out, “We have consistently raised the issue of teacher shortages in colleges across various forums, but no substantial progress has been made. We urge the Uttar Pradesh government to intervene and consider extending the retirement age of teachers from the current 62 years to 65 years to alleviate the shortage of teachers.”

For government colleges, the process for the appointment of teachers is now on through the Public Service Commission in Prayagraj.

In aided colleges, the Higher Education Commission carried out regular appointments of teachers, till 2022. Now, after the formation of the UP Education Service Selection Commission, the process has come to a halt temporarily, said former LUACTA chief Maulendu Mishra.

“There has been no appointment to the post of librarian in 10-15 years, 90% librarians’ posts (260) are vacant,” he said.

Mishra said that 250 principals were appointed by the UP Higher Education Commission in aided colleges. Out of these, 125 resigned and went back to teaching as the position of principal is no more a lucrative option.