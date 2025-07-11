Govt invites entrepreneurs to UP Int’l Trade Show-2025 at Hyderabad roadshow

The second roadshow in the series leading up to the Uttar Pradesh International Trade Show (UPITS)-2025 was successfully held on Friday at the Federation of Telangana Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FTCCI) Hyderabad. The event witnessed participation of over 150 industrialists, exporters, trade consultants and business organisations. The roadshow aimed to enhance national awareness and participation in UPITS 2025 scheduled for September. Uttar Pradesh MSME, khadi and village industries minister Rakesh Sachan speaking at Hyderabad roadshow on July 11 (Sourced)

Addressing the gathering as the chief guest, Uttar Pradesh MSME, khadi and village industries minister Rakesh Sachan said, “Uttar Pradesh has emerged as the fastest-growing economy in India and is rapidly transforming into a global trade hub. The UPITS is more than a trade fair, it is a platform to bring global recognition to our artisans, MSMEs and local entrepreneurs.”

Raj Kamal Yadav, additional commissioner (industries), UP government, highlighted that UPITS is India’s first state-led international trade show. “Last year, the event generated business worth Rs500–600 crore, with major companies like Titan placing orders with local artisans. It’s opening doors to global markets for small manufacturers,” he said.

He also emphasised the potential for synergy between Uttar Pradesh and Telangana, both industrial powerhouses, especially in sectors like IT, textiles, pharma, and handicrafts. FTCCI president Suresh Kumar Singhal lauded the initiative, calling it a model for national collaboration and domestic export promotion.

Sudip Sarkar, CEO, India Exposition Mart Limited (IEML), shared that UPITS 2025 is expected to generate business worth Rs2,000 crore. The event will feature over 2,400 exhibitors, 1.25 lakh B2B and 4.5 lakh B2C visitors, along with 35,000 B2B meetings and participation from more than 550 international buyers representing over 70 countries.

The event showcased key features of UPITS 2025, including dedicated B2B zones, buyer-seller meets, ODOP displays, and the cluster export model. The trade show is being jointly organised by the Uttar Pradesh government and IEML. Upcoming roadshows are scheduled in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Ahmedabad.