Govt Polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh get 68 librarians

ByHT Correspondent, Prayagraj
Mar 23, 2024 08:51 PM IST

Based on the written examination results, the interviews of eligible candidates were held between October 9 and 12, 2023

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) has declared the result for the recruitment against 74 vacant posts of librarians in government Polytechnic colleges running under the technical education department across the state.

According to the UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar, the information regarding the marks and the cutoff marks will be released soon on the commission’s official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/. (For Representation)
The result of the written examination which started on September 15, 2021 was released on September 14, 2023. Based on the written examination results, the interviews of eligible candidates were held between October 9 and 12, 2023.

In compliance with the order of the Allahabad high court, out of the total 87 vacancies, 68 candidates have been selected for the remaining 74 posts after withholding results of 13 vacancies (11 of the unreserved category and two of the scheduled caste category).

Six posts remained vacant due to non-availability of eligible candidates against four vacancies of the scheduled caste category and two vacancies of the scheduled tribe category. Among the 68 selected candidates, 17 are women, officials say.

Mohd Firoz, Avnish Kumar and Azad Hasan bagged first, second and third positions respectively. According to the UPPSC secretary Ashok Kumar, the information regarding the marks and the cutoff marks will be released soon on the commission’s official website— https://uppsc.up.nic.in/.

In this regard, separate applications will not be accepted under the Right to Information (RTI) Act-2005, he made clear.

News / Cities / Lucknow / Govt Polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh get 68 librarians
