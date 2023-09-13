Govt, VDA planning hot air balloon rides, water sports in Varanasi

The state tourism department and Varanasi Development Authority (VDA) on Tuesday signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) to boost tourism in Varanasi. Tourism and culture minister Jaiveer Singh and principal secretary Mukesh Meshram at an event where an MoU was signed with the VDA to give impetus to tourism in Varanasi. (Sourced)

As part of the MoU, the department and VDA will jointly develop a ‘tent city’ in the town and offer hot air balloon rides and water sports activities to tourists there.

UP Tourism and Culture Minister Jaiveer Singh said the MoU would also generate employment opportunities. “At present, Uttar Pradesh is leading in domestic tourism in the country. Our effort is to achieve the top sport in terms of attracting foreign tourists also,” he noted.

“After the construction of the Kashi Vishwanath Corridor, the city has witnessed rapid economic and social changes. The state government has planned to construct a corridor in Mathura on the lines of the KV Corridor,” he said.

Principal Secretary (tourism and culture) Mukesh Kumar Meshram said the facility of hot air balloon ride was previously provided to tourists in Varanasi on a trial basis. In view of its popularity, preparations are being made to extend the service permanently... The tourism department is conducting a survey to finalise the water sports that can be launched in the city,” he added.

