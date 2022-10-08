Home / Cities / Lucknow News / Govt will recruit 52,000 paramedics, nurses: Pathak

Published on Oct 08, 2022 11:54 PM IST

The deputy CM also spoke about the health department’s tie-up with the Board of Secondary Education to make youngsters aware of careers in nursing and paramedicine. “We are working towards eradicating TB by 2025, which is possible only with your (medical staff) help,” he observed.

ByHT Correspondent

LUCKNOW: The state government will fill 52,000 vacancies in the paramedical and nursing sectors, said deputy chief minister Brajesh Pathak on Saturday.

Speaking at the 16th annual conference of tuberculosis and chest diseases, UPTBCCON-2022, Pathak, who also holds the medical education and health portfolio, said, “About 52,000 more nursing and paramedical staff will be posted to government health facilities across the state. The recruitment process has started.”

The departments of pulmonary medicine at Era’s Lucknow Medical College and Hospital and department King George’s Medical University (KGMU) are jointly organising the three-day conference that began on Friday.

The department of pulmonary and critical care at KGMU is setting up a centre to help people with sleep disorders. Its head, Dr Ved Prakash, said, “About 30% of people suffer with some sort of sleep disorder. Women are more vulnerable to it.”

Saturday, October 08, 2022
