Grand Dome City coming up for visitors in Mela area

Visitors who’ll arrive to participate in the unique confluence of faith and modernity in Sangam City during Mahakumbh, will also get an opportunity to stay in the temporary ‘Dome City’ coming up in the Mela area. An accommodation facility in Dome City (Sourced)

The tourism department was working closely with private institutions to build Dome City in the Arail area of Mahakumbh Nagar, said officials.

“Dome City is being developed on the banks of Triveni by private company Evo Life Space in cooperation with state tourism department,” they added.

The company director, Amit Johri claimed that this would be the country’s first temporary Dome City and was being built on three-and-a-quarter hectares of land provided by the state tourism department at a cost of ₹51 crore.

According to Johri, Dome City will feature 44 domes, each measuring 32x32 feet and standing at a height of 15 to 18 feet. The domes were being constructed with 360-degree polycarbonate sheets that are both bulletproof and fireproof, he added.

Tourists will be able to stay in these domes 24/7, enjoying modern amenities while taking in the breathtaking views of the Kumbh, much like observing an event from a hill station.

A total of 176 cottages are being built in Dome City, each equipped with modern facilities. Every 16x16 cottage will have air conditioning, a geyser, and arrangements for ‘satvik’ food. The rent for a cottage will be ₹81,000 per day during the bathing festival and ₹41,000 on regular days. The rent for a dome is set at ₹1,10,000 during the bathing festival and ₹81,000 on normal days.

Online bookings for the domes have already started. To add a spiritual touch to the cottages, there will be arrangements for religious and cultural presentations.