Grand flag hoisting ceremony at Ram temple in Ayodhya likely in November

Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust is planning a grand event for the flag hoisting ceremony at Ram Mandir in Ayodhya in which sadhus from all over the country will be invited. The event is likely to be organised on November 25 this year. The event will feature the Ram Barat procession, which will be taken out the first time from the Ram temple. (HT file)

However, the Trust is yet to officially announce the date. The Trust has started preparing the list of invitees and its general secretary Champat Rai is overseeing all preparations for the mega event.

“The Trust is planning a grand flag hoisting ceremony in November at Ram Mandir’s flagpole. The event is proposed on a large scale and guests from across the country will be invited,”said a member of the Trust. A 42-foot flagpole was installed on the Ram temple on April 29, 2025, ahead of Akshaya Tritiya. It was placed on the temple’s peak after the completion of the spire.

“A special flag will be prepared to be hoisted over Ram Mandir which will represent Hindu religion and culture. The event will take place in November,” said VHP regional spokesperson Sharad Sharma who operates from Karsevakpuram. The Trust is planning to organise the event on the same scale as the first Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Ram Lalla was organised on January 22, 2024, in which Prime Minister Narendra Modi was the chief guest.

The event will feature the Ram Barat procession, which will be taken out the first time from the Ram temple. The procession might be limited to the temple premises or might be taken out for a city tour, with a final decision pending. Devotees from across the country will participate in the celebrations with lakhs of followers attending the event. According to the Trust, discussions will be held with sadhus and senior officials to finalise the arrangements.

The event will be a significant milestone in the temple’s calendar, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and traditions associated with Lord Ram’s wedding also.