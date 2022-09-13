Gratitude to ancestors essential part of Sanatana tradition: U.P. CM Yogi
Yogi Adityanath was speaking on the concluding day of the weeklong programme marking the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath at Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday
Chief minister Yogi Adityanath has said that a sense of gratitude and respect to ancestors is our heritage and essential part of Sanātana Dharma that inspires us to move forward.
Speaking on the concluding day of the weeklong programme marking the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath at the conference hall of the Gorakhnath temple on Tuesday, the CM said all seers associated with “Gorakshpeeth” had dedicated themselves to public welfare by contributing to the fields of education, health and service. As per the CM, in 1857, Mahant Gopalnath was arrested by the British as he had given shelter to freedom fighters.
“A country can rise only when its citizens are respectful towards its traditions and take pride in them,” he said. Yogi also stressed the need to make the youth aware of the country’s rich heritage. He said there was a need to restore Indian Vedic tradition.
The CM said the national education policy 2020 will make the youth technologically advanced along with imparting theoretical and practical knowledge to them. Underscoring the importance of Yoga, the chief minister said the entire world recognised its potential during the pandemic.
On the final day of the Shree Ram Katha Gyan Yajna marking the 53rd death anniversary of Mahant Digvijaynath and eighth death anniversary of Mahant Avaidyanath, the chief minister said Lord Ram motivates people to tread the path of truth.
“Lord Ram inspires us to be positive, seek the truth and fight the most difficult situations. All of us should take a lesson of optimism from Ram Katha,” he added. “The grand Ram temple currently under construction at Ayodhya is connected with the faith of the entire country,” the CM said.
Class 9 girl falls ill after ‘teachers scold her’
A class 9 girl of a prominent school developed health complications and was rushed to a private hospital after she was allegedly scolded by her teachers for not completing homework and getting zero marks in one of the subjects in a recently held unit test. The girl's father, Pankaj Mishra, said, “We rushed her to a private hospital where she is undergoing treatment. Teachers from the school too visited the hospital.”
On hunt for Ahmednagar man killed and dumped in Godavari: police
The Ahmednagar police have launched a massive search operation of a 31-year-old man who was killed for eloping with a 19-year-old woman. The couple -- Deepak Barde and Saniya Shaikh – eloped from their hometown Srirampur, Ahmednagar, in the last week of July and returned in the first week of August. Deepak father Ravsaheb Dada Barde filed a missing person's complaint at Supa police station, in Srirampur, on August 31.
Motorcycle-borne men shoot at woman in outer Delhi, probe on
Two bike-borne men shot at a 55-year-old woman in front of The woman, Santara (single name)'s daughter and granddaughter outside their home in outer Delhi on Monday night, police said. The woman, Santara (single name), had come to meet her daughter at her house in Prakash Vihar near Shahabad Dairy just minutes before she was shot in the abdomen, police said. Five teams have been formed to identify and nab the assailants, police said.
2 men kill Delhi store owner over PayTM balance, arrested
A 58-year-old footwear store owner was stabbed to death at his shop near south Delhi's Jamia Nagar by two men who saw his PayTM balance on his mobile phone, police said on Tuesday, adding that his assailants have been arrested. Police identified the two suspects as Mehraj Alam, 32, and Taufiq Kalam, 21, both residents of Muzaffarpur in Bihar. Alam and Kalam were hired to paint Ahmad's house in Shaheen Bagh.
Man booked for creating fake social media profile of IPS officer
A suspect has been booked at Sector 113 police station in Noida for allegedly creating a fake profile of an Indian Police Service officer on social media on Tuesday. Harish Chander, the deputy commissioner of police (Noida) informed that an FIR under Section 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code and other relevant sections of the Information Technology Act were registered on Tuesday against the suspect, identified as a resident of Jalaun, Rishi Saini.
